OMT advice: mandatory medical face masks in the Netherlands

NewsHealth
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Group-of-students-study-while-wearing-masls
Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/students-in-face-masks-reading-books-during-covid-19-3985199/

While we wait for tomorrow’s press conference for an update on the coronavirus measures in the Netherlands, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised the cabinet that people wear medical face masks. 😷

This goes, among others, for public outdoor spaces where the 1.5-metre distance rule cannot be kept, including shopping streets, sports venues, and during demonstrations, reports the NOS.

A breath of fresh air?

Well, not really. While a mask mandate isn’t new to the Netherlands, the cabinet has been advised to specifically make medical masks (minimum Type II) mandatory — meaning you wouldn’t be able to use non-medical masks, like ones made from cloth, anymore.

These are the types of masks healthcare professionals wear. We can only guess what that says about the state of coronavirus in the Netherlands. 😕

Indoor measures to change

The OMT has also advised that people wear a medical mask in public indoor spaces, where people from different households may gather regardless of whether social distancing rules can be kept.

Tieners would not be exempt from this rule — anyone over the age of 13 should wear a face mask even when seated unless they are eating or drinking.

This rule would also apply to many institutions, such as colleges and universities, cultural institutions, companies, and offices. The only exception would be when people are exercising.

What counts as medical and non-medical

If you’re unsure what type of mask you’ve been wearing, here’s a quick breakdown of the types of masks and their classification.

Type of maskDescription
Non-medical face masksThese masks are not subject to legal requirements in terms of the quality and protection they offer. They don’t protect the wearer but if worn properly, they can protect others. Cloth masks are part of this category.
Surgical/medical face masks (Type I, II, and IIR)These masks are intended for healthcare professionals. They are less effective in protecting the wearer from outside viruses and bacteria because air-borne particles can enter through the sides. While type Type I provide the lowest degree of protection, Type II medical masks, which the OMT is recommending, have a filter of 98%.
FFP mouth-nose masksThese masks are worn completely to the face and are intended to protect the wearer from inhaling harmful substances in the air, including a virus.
Source: NOS

At the moment, all non-essential shops and most public institutions are still closed, so we’re going to have to wait for the cabinet’s final decision until tomorrow’s press conference.

What do you think about the mandatory use of medical masks? Tell us in the comments. 👇

Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels

Previous articleMeet ArdenNL: one of Amsterdam’s favourite photographers (photos inside!)
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Cycling

Firefighters in this Dutch village will come to your rescue on their ‘fiets’

Starting this week, firefighters of the Dutch village Breukelen will hop on their bikes to save the day. Have you...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

OMT advice: mandatory medical face masks in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
While we wait for tomorrow's press conference for an update on the coronavirus measures in the Netherlands, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has advised...

Meet ArdenNL: one of Amsterdam’s favourite photographers (photos inside!)

DutchReview Crew -
If you follow DutchReview on Instagram — which you definitely should — you may be familiar with Arden_nl whose work we frequently share. He...

Firefighters in this Dutch village will come to your rescue on their ‘fiets’

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Starting this week, firefighters of the Dutch village Breukelen will hop on their bikes to save the day. Have you ever heard anything more...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X