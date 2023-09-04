🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Not so fast, autumn: warm and sunny weather makes a comeback in the Netherlands

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Don’t change out your summer wardrobe with autumn clothes just yet — your favourite summer shorts could come in handy this week!

The calendar says it’s autumn, but the Dutch weather disagrees. While we have all made our peace with the end of our favourite season in the Netherlands, summer weather is giving us one last hurrah.

This week will be warm, sunny, and dry — so put those raincoats away and grab your sunglasses. We could even experience some tropical temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, reports the NOS.

It’s getting hot in here

Monday starts our weeks off with sunshine and a few clouds that will disappear as the day goes on. We can enjoy our lunch outside on terrasjes again, with temperatures reaching a balmy 24 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and up to 27 degrees in the southeastern parts of the country.

You’ll be running to your local pools and beaches after work, with temperatures getting hotter every day as the week continues. According to Weerplaza, we can expect spicy temperatures of between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius until the end of the weekend. 🌶

Summer in autumn?

“That is far above what you would normally expect in September,” says Peter Kuipers Munneke, NOS weatherman. “On average, it is 20 degrees at the beginning of September. We will be almost ten degrees above that in the coming week.”

@lxrsbxrm Sunnier than expected 😎 #autumn #fall #netherlands #biking #sunset #viral #studentlife #livinginthenetherlands #dutch #dutchstories ♬ SNAP – Rosa Linn

This type of weather is rare for September, but we have seen a large variation in the Dutch weather this summer. There were a record number of dry, warm summer days in June, while June and August gave us many rainy days.

Despite the temperamental weather, this summer is in the top 10 warmest summers since measurements began. We hope that means the winter coming will be warmer too!

Are you happy to have one last bout of summer weather? Or are you ready for autumn to begin? Tell us in the comments!

