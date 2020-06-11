This week brought with it some unexpected rain, after a long streak of sun throughout this spring.

Despite the greyness and rain of this week (to make us not forget that we still live in the Netherlands), this incoming weekend brings with it very warm temperatures, WeerPlaza reports.

On Friday, we’ll see temperatures of up to 26 degrees, with plenty of sun. Given that we live in the Netherlands, there will also be some cloud cover, but honestly, we’re not complaining after these past couple of rainy days.

The good weather will continue into Saturday, with a slightly cooler high of 24 degrees. Sunday will be warm still, around 18 to 20 degrees throughout the day. The perfect weather to go for a walk, or sit in a terrace at your favourite cafe, now that we can do that again.

The beginning of next week is, well, not that exciting, to be honest. We’ll see temperatures ranging between 15 and 20 degrees each day, with a chance of rain each day- though nothing too dramatic. The sun will peak through the clouds most days as well: never let it be said that the weather in the Netherlands isn’t variable.

So, what are your plans for the coming week? Beach time, or are you opting for reading a book all cozy inside?

Feature Image: Samantha Dixon/Supplied