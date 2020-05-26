Spring 2020 has been the sunniest spring ever, breaking 2011’s record with a couple of days to spare, NOS reports.

Now, obviously we shouldn’t celebrate this too much: climate change is a thing, and it’s not going to be all fun and games. But honestly, having a bit of sunshine to enjoy (from the comfort of our homes, obviously) has made the whole lockdown experience so much better.

As of yesterday, the Netherlands had enjoyed 712.7 hours of sunshine in the spring period, from 1 March til 1 June. The average amount of sun that the country usually gets in this time period is quite a bit less: 520 hours. Last year, for example, we got 593 hours of sunshine in the same period.

Why has there been such good weather?

The reason we’ve had this gorgeous weather is a combination of a high pressure system and a supply of drier air: both of which have also contributed to this spring being extremely dry, as well as sunny. Only in April did we have a few rainy days, with March and May being unusually dry.

However, despite what the hoards of people heading to the beach on Ascension Day might have indicated, this spring will not actually break any records when it comes to temperature. But if you do want to take advantage of the lovely weather (while obeying social distancing rules, of course) we have a guide to the 20 best beaches in the Netherlands, some lovely bike rides you could take, and some beautiful walks in the city of Tilburg for you to check out.

What has been your favourite sunny-day activity this spring? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: StockSnap/Pixabay