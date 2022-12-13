Weather forecast: provinces announce code yellow due to icy conditions

Put on your warmest winter coats and watch where you step because the Netherlands has just plunged into winter, and well…the ice is slippery. 🥶

Due to the freezing temperatures and ice build-up, a weather warning was announced for local slipperiness in several Dutch provinces, reports RTL Nieuws.

Code yellow warning for certain provinces

Noting the icy conditions, the KNMI (Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute) recently announced a code yellow warning. That means there’s a likelihood of dangerous weather, and the public needs to be alert.

This warning applies to the regions of South Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, Zeeland, and Limburg.

Last week I did a fog watch on Twitter that folks seemed to enjoy. Guess it’s time for an ice one now that the canals are freezing. Here’s how Van der Werfpark looked this morning. #weer #Leiden #koud #ijs #winter pic.twitter.com/Tdb6zCnXk8 — B in the Netherlands (@BintheNL) December 12, 2022

The alert warns the public of potentially hazardous circumstances due to the build-up of ice, which will stay in place until Sunday.

Dense fog expected in the north

Meanwhile, the provinces of Groningen and Drenthe are spared the worst of the ice but are expected to be hit by dense fog.

This fog area is set to expand and affect traffic and many outdoor activities, reports Buienradar.

Temperatures continue to drop but will rise on Thursday

Last night really saw temperatures plummet. The trend continues today as this morning’s fog dissipates into a relatively sunny (and cold!) winter day.

The minimum temperature during the day is expected to drop to around -4 to -10 degrees Celsius (depending on the region), according to KNMI.

However, from Thursday, the temperatures will increase. The KNMI predicts daytime highs of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday. Next Monday, temperatures may jump to as high as 11 degrees Celsius.

What do you think of the Netherlands’ icy slide into winter? Tell us all about it in the comments below!