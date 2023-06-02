It’s summer! The NL is about to have a glorious weekend of sunshine

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
The Netherlands is entering June in full-blown summer mode, with warm temperatures and sunshine expected throughout the first weekend of the season. ☀️

After a cloudy Thursday, some of us might have feared that it meant the end of our sunny day streak. Thankfully, it’s not over just yet. 

The sun will be right back on Friday, and will spend the morning working on breaking up the clouds to prepare us for a beautiful and bright weekend, reports AD.nl.

“Beautiful outdoor weather” on Saturday

Warm air coming from a northeasterly wind will make for “beautiful outdoor weather” on Saturday, according to Weerplaza. 

In fact, those lucky ducks in the southeast of the Netherlands will get a teaser of a balmy summer with temperatures hitting, wait for it, up to 25 degrees Celsius.

Those along the north coast and on the Wadden Islands will have slightly cooler temperatures with thermometers ranging between 17-19 degrees Celsius. That being said, northerners will still enjoy plenty of sunshine. 

The rest of the Netherlands will also be bustling at the terraces and beaches with temperatures hovering above a lekker 20 degrees Celsius.

Get out that sunscreen for Sunday folks

After a chilly night between of between 6-10 degrees Celsius, temperatures will pop right back up along with the sun on Sunday.

Some clouds from the North Sea will be pushed towards the northern parts of the Netherlands but we’re still promised sun and temperatures will remain between 17-19 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE | The 18 most magnificent lakes in the Netherlands (near Amsterdam and beyond)

While in the Wadden Islands, you might need to keep your jacket close as temperatures won’t go much higher than 15 degrees Celsius, the rest of the country will be sporting t-shirts and tan lines. 

In most parts of the Netherlands, temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius and bright sunshine are forecast for Sunday, satisfying our summer-time cravings

Take care of your pale friends (and yourself)

When we say bright sunshine, we mean bright. The UV index will be at a 6, meaning that you will find yourself sporting the burnt, red lobster look within just 15-30 minutes if you’re not wearing (and re-applying) sunscreen.

Who says Monday has to be all bad? As everyone heads back to work on Monday, sunny and dry weather is forecast to continue after the weekend, so bring the sunnies and good vibes to the office with you. 🌞

What’s your favourite activity to do in the Netherlands when it’s sunny? Tell us in the comments below!

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating 'bitterballen' and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

