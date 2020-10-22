Yesterday was a record-breaking day in Dutch weather. The warmest temperatures for October 21 were smashed, hitting 20.2 degrees in De Bilt at 4 PM.

This breaks the 20.1 degree record set in 1977, reports NOS. But it wasn’t only De Bilt that saw unusually high October temperatures. Weather stations in Ell, Arcen, Herwijnen, Hupsel, Lelystad, Heino and Hoogeveen also experienced record-breaking temperatures.

This time of year typically sees maximum temperatures of 13 degrees, so breaching the 20 degree mark is quite extraordinary.

The coming days

Temperatures will remain fairly high in the next few days, both during the day and at night. De Bilt will experience maximum temperatures of 16 degrees, and areas in the south will go up to 18 degrees, according to Buienradar.

The Randstad and northern provinces are expected to be quite dry leading up to the weekend, but the south may see some showers and even thunderstorms. For most of the country, you can expect to see some rain on Sunday.

Will you be enjoying the slightly warmer temperatures? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: S. Hermann & F. Richter/Pixabay