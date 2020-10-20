We’re sure you’ve all been enjoying heaping layers on in the morning, stuffing your fingers into gloves, and ruining your hot hairdo with a beanie before leaving the house lately. So bad news: tomorrow will be a mild 20 degrees. Beach weather!

In fact, in some areas in the south like Zeeland, Brabant, and Limburg are even forecast to climb to 23 degrees. Did we just go back in time two months? (If so, can we fast-forward about 12?)

The sudden turn in the weather is even more surprising considering some parts of the Netherlands dropped below freezing this week for the first time this autumn. Twente, in the east of the Netherlands, even recorded -3.2 degrees.

What’s causing the warmer weather?

You can thank wind from the south of Europe for our short reprieve from chilly temperatures. That’s right — all those sun-soaked southern-Europeans will finally throw some warm(er) weather our way.

“That wind is much warmer than the wind we now have from the northeast,” meteorologist Nicolien Kroon of Buienradar told RTL Nieuws. “We are getting very mild temperatures.”

So what’s the catch?

If you’re waiting for a “but” — well, you’re right. While the thermometer will rise, the actual weather is feeling that dang PMS. “I expect changeable weather with a lot of rain for most of the day,” says Kroon.

Dammit Netherlands, why can’t we have nice things?

But it could be worse

Of course, while it feels chilly outside of late, temperatures are actually a little higher than average. Normally this time of year is only around 13 degrees. “But now it is certainly about five to seven degrees warmer than normal,” Kroon explains.

Of course, that won’t last for long. Kroon says that by the weekend we should be back to average temperatures for this time of the year. But there’s a catch with that too — and a good one! “Then it is a lot drier and sunnier,” says Kroon. Ah Netherlands, you’re not that bad after all 😉.

What are your plans for Wednesday? Surfing, hiking, sunbathing, or hibernating at home? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Leandro Mazzuquini/Unsplash