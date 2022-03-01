Weekly update: listen, at least Dutch coronavirus infections are dropping

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from February 22 to March 1. Both the number of hospitalisations and the number of deaths has decreased over the past week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 245,898 new infections in the Netherlands. This is another decrease compared to last week’s report of 310,144 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has increased, with 62.6% of people testing positive compared to 58.3% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications decreased significantly compared to the past week. This week, 63 people passed away, compared to 95 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the number of admissions in the ICU have both decreased. The past week saw 910 new admissions to the nursing ward and 88 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,117 patients and 97 patients respectively.

More relaxations in with Dutch coronavirus measures

Following the press conference two weeks ago, more coronavirus measures were relaxed last Friday. 🎉

Most public spaces removed social distancing and face mask rules, with the exception of public transport or air travel. ✈️

The catering and cultural sector can keep their regular opening hours pre-pandemic — which means nightclubs and restaurants can stay open for as long as they want!

Most places do not require a coronapass anymore, except for large indoor events with more than 500 people and without fixed seating. 🧪

Will reassess in two weeks

Some countries might still require the coronapass to travel abroad. Be sure to check each country’s rules before you start planning your next holiday! 🤗

The cabinet will reassess the remaining policies on March 15. This includes whether to keep face masks in public transport, 1G policies, and the work from home advice.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

