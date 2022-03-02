‘Your passport is your train ticket’, Dutch train service tells Ukrainian refugees

The Dutch national railway line (NS) has taken a stance in support of Ukrainian solidarity against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian refugees can use their passport or ID cards as a free ticket to board any NS train to the Netherlands, the official NS website announced yesterday.

To all refugees of Ukraine, your passport is your train ticket to the Netherlands. We hope NS can play an active part in helping Ukranian families travel to safety at this time. We wish you safe travels.#StandWithUkrainehttps://t.co/NVqj6CetGA — NS online (@NS_online) March 1, 2022

Ukrainians can collect a free day pass at any NS Ticket or Service Counter by showing their identity papers. German or Austrian train tickets will also be accepted as long as they are not older than 24 hours.

The NS says that it wants to make the journey through Europe “as convenient as possible” this way.

What do you think about this act of Ukrainian solidarity by the NS? Tell us in the comments!