‘Your passport is your train ticket’, Dutch train service tells Ukrainian refugees

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
NS-train-zooming-through-Dutch-landscape
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/536176412/stock-photo-den-haag-netherlands-november-2021.html

The Dutch national railway line (NS) has taken a stance in support of Ukrainian solidarity against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian refugees can use their passport or ID cards as a free ticket to board any NS train to the Netherlands, the official NS website announced yesterday.

Ukrainians can collect a free day pass at any NS Ticket or Service Counter by showing their identity papers. German or Austrian train tickets will also be accepted as long as they are not older than 24 hours.

The NS says that it wants to make the journey through Europe “as convenient as possible” this way.

What do you think about this act of Ukrainian solidarity by the NS? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleWeekly update: listen, at least Dutch coronavirus infections are dropping
Next articleDutch civilians are signing up to fight in Ukraine
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

The Netherlands aims to be independent of Russian gas: how would it work?

The Netherlands (and the rest of Europe for that sake) has been in the throes of a worsening gas crisis...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

The Netherlands aims to be independent of Russian gas: how would it work?

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
The Netherlands (and the rest of Europe for that sake) has been in the throes of a worsening gas crisis for, well, a while....

Dutch citizens drive to the Polish border to take in Ukrainian refugees

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these Dutch citizens are taking matters into their own hands. From the former politicians to regular Dutch natives,...

12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the country’s best monuments

Abbie Neale - 2
There are now 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands. That's right; the organisation added a few Dutch monuments recently. Here are the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X