This Dutch store now sells tompouce VIBRATORS (yes, you read that right)

It looks like the Dutch obsession with tompouce has reached its climax. Literally. HEMA’s shelves are now stacked with a baby pink, tompouce-inspired sex toy.

Just when we thought crompouce and sushi-tompouce were the peaks of Dutch ingenuity, we are once again left in awe.

A toy for your tom-puss… 👀

Last year, HEMA made it its mission to focus on sexual pleasure “without embarrassment” — AND THEY SURE DID.

So, what does the toy look like? Well, natuurlijk, the air pressure vibrator sports the colours of the popular Dutch snack: a mix of hot pink, baby pink, and creamy white.

It also comes with five different pressure settings, a waterproof design and a handy little pouch to store it in. The best part is you won’t end up with an actual bun in the oven! 👀

Interested? We don’t judge. It can be yours for the price of €35. 😏

‘Not (quite) as good as the original’

While this certainly is one of the cutest-looking vibrators we’ve ever seen, apparently, compared to other sensual toys, it doesn’t take the cake. 🍰

Customers seem to agree: HEMA’s “air pressure vibrator tompouce” is “not as good as the original”. Too bad it can’t be returned after a quick taste test. 😬

But fear not, because we’ve done the research and scoured out the alternatives. The “original” in question? The Satisfyer Pro 2 — seems to be a true fan favourite.

Not an air-pressure-kinda-girl? We gotcha: maybe this vibrating egg will do the job. 🥚

What do you think about HEMA’s tompouce toy? Share your thoughts in the comments!