This Dutch store now sells tompouce VIBRATORS (yes, you read that right)

Image: DutchReview

It looks like the Dutch obsession with tompouce has reached its climax. Literally. HEMA’s shelves are now stacked with a baby pink, tompouce-inspired sex toy.

Just when we thought crompouce and sushi-tompouce were the peaks of Dutch ingenuity, we are once again left in awe.

A toy for your tom-puss… 👀

Last year, HEMA made it its mission to focus on sexual pleasure “without embarrassment” — AND THEY SURE DID.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #40: Never agree on how to eat tompouce

So, what does the toy look like? Well, natuurlijk, the air pressure vibrator sports the colours of the popular Dutch snack: a mix of hot pink, baby pink, and creamy white.

It also comes with five different pressure settings, a waterproof design and a handy little pouch to store it in. The best part is you won’t end up with an actual bun in the oven! 👀

Interested? We don’t judge. It can be yours for the price of €35. 😏

See it on HEMA

‘Not (quite) as good as the original’

While this certainly is one of the cutest-looking vibrators we’ve ever seen, apparently, compared to other sensual toys, it doesn’t take the cake. 🍰

Customers seem to agree: HEMA’s “air pressure vibrator tompouce” is “not as good as the original”. Too bad it can’t be returned after a quick taste test. 😬

But fear not, because we’ve done the research and scoured out the alternatives. The “original” in question? The Satisfyer Pro 2 — seems to be a true fan favourite.

READ MORE | This heated pillow might be the BEST weapon to survive Dutch winter

Not an air-pressure-kinda-girl? We gotcha: maybe this vibrating egg will do the job. 🥚

What do you think about HEMA’s tompouce toy? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The Dutch are the best non-native English speakers in the world (again!)
