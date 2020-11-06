Dutch police are now asking that dating app users remain vigilant following an increase in attacks and robberies. The police in Utrecht have arrested six people for carrying out robberies against victims they met on dating apps.

Victims have been left shocked after arranging to meetup for dates, only to be attacked or robbed by the person they were meant to be meeting with.

There have been a number of victims to this type of organised crime as of late. In Utrecht, the six arrests were related to three separate incidents, RTL Nieuws reports.

Recent incidents

Last month, police arrested a 19-year-old in Utrecht after he met with a 48-year-old victim. The two had arranged to meetup for a date but upon meeting, the man threatened, extorted and robbed the victim.

More recently, four teenagers were arrested last Wednesday for carrying out a robbery against a 30-year-old victim who, again thought they were on a date. The teenagers were 16, 17, 18 and 19-years-old and all came from the Utrecht region.

This Saturday, Utrecht police arrested an 18-year-old woman for robbing a 55-year-old victim whilst meeting with them for a date.

Police dating advice

The police are now asking that people remain vigilant whilst using dating apps. They say the greatest risks are apps that allow users to remain anonymous.

They recommend that app users ask for recent photos and arrange to meet in public spaces.

Remember people, always keep an eye out for the red flags. Will you be making use of dating apps this year?

Feature Image: Pratik Gupta/Unsplash

