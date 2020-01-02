A man has shown up to his local police station in Arnhem dressed in an old-fashioned black and white striped prison suit, in a scene right out of a cartoon.

Disappointingly, the man had not escaped prison while leaving a perfectly sculpted hole of himself in the cinderblock wall. But, he was voluntarily turning himself in at the police station because he needed to serve 1429 days in prison.

A Spijkerkwartier neighbourhood police officer posted a picture of the man on Instagram, calling the move ‘genius’.

“See you in almost 4 years! He will probably be able to celebrate Christmas 2023 at home again,” the police officer captioned the image.

While it is unknown what offence the man committed to earn himself the next four years in prison, we think this move was criminally hilarious. The police agreed, saying the ‘playful action’ came from a man with probably good intentions.

What do you think of this unusual costume choice for incarceration? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Wijkagent Spijkerkwartier/Instagram