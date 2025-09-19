The student housing nightmare: a tale of discrimination, fraud, and protest

- Advertisement -

Moving to a new country is often something to be celebrated. However, for new international students arriving in the Netherlands, this is often a stressful time.

International students moving to the Netherlands often find that it’s not a hangover that causes them to miss their university commitments — but homelessness.

Instead of being greeted with the idyllic image of eating cheese whilst riding a bike and wearing clogs, many are faced with an unfair, confusing, and often discriminatory housing market. 🏡

Student housing crisis: The problems

One of the major issues seems to be a lack of affordable housing for all students, not just the internationals. Often, rooms are subpar and overpriced, but the lack of a viable alternative means that students have little choice but to take what they can.

The Dutch student housing crisis is only predicted to get worse with time… Image: Unsplash

Just to illustrate how bad the situation is, in 2025, Utrecht set up a Glamping Spot for new students because there wasn’t enough room for them (involuntary camping adventure?). 🏕

Universities in the Netherlands are not responsible for finding their students’ accommodation. New students are left to face the daunting task of finding a room alone.

On top of all this, new students may only find out that they actually have a seat at university as little as a month before they are due to start.

Facebook and student housing: it’s problematic 💸

To begin, Facebook groups are often plagued by scammers waiting to take advantage of desperate people. They offer a room if a deposit is sent straight away, but of course, no such room exists.

Some people have been scammed out of hundreds of euros before they’ve even arrived in the country.

Even if you go through a housing agency, there are risks.

There are plenty of stories circulating of people who have paid huge agency fees to these companies only to be left with no house and considerably less money.

Even reputable agencies will charge vast sums in agency fees, contract fees, and basically, any fee that they can justify.

The Facebook groups paint a grim picture of exactly how bad things are. For every room posted, there are at least 50 posts from concerned prospective students pleading for somewhere to stay.

“Dutch girls only” 🙅‍♀️

This is when the internationals are faced with the cherry on top of all of their problems. The dreaded words at the top of nearly every post: “Dutch girls only”.

The arguments for girls wanting an all-female house are understandable, and some might say that it’s reasonable to want to live in an all-Dutch house in your own country.

READ MORE | 11 creative solutions to the Dutch student housing crisis that makes us say “Why didn’t we think of that?”

Unfortunately, what Dutch students want is in contradiction with what Dutch universities want.

There’s a real drive from Dutch universities to bring in more internationals, but the housing market, as it stands, cannot cope with this influx.

As a result, there are people who have missed their first lectures, people sleeping in tents, couch-surfing, and dropping out of university.

This is clearly not the best welcome and can lead to a feeling of a divide between Dutch and international students, which is far from ideal…

Student housing: Is there a solution?

For now, a solution to the student housing crisis seems to be far away in the distant and foggy future. However, over the past few years, students have started coming together across the Netherlands to try and ensure a fairer housing system.

How do you feel about the student housing crisis? Tell us in the comments below!