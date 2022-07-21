Woman tries to ride lost dolphin like a horse at Dutch beach

dolphin-zandvoort-beach-woman-climbs-back
Bottlenose dolphin tursiops truncatus surfing waves swimming and breaching on surface of open sea ocean

Imagine this scenario: a lost dolphin finds its way to a beach you’re swimming in. Do you help it find its course? Well, this lady had other plans. 🤦‍♀️

After the long-beaked dolphin suddenly started swimming between people at the beach in Zandvoort, many tried to help it by leading it back into the sea. 🐬

Yet, once it started heading back into deeper waters, a woman grabbed the animal and tried climbing on its back. 🙄

In the video, Dutch bystanders criticised the woman and told her to “doe normaal(act normal!), so she could stop whatever she was trying to do.

Reported to the police

Since then, the woman has reported herself to the police, who will determine whether or not she’s committed a criminal offence.

The police have opened an investigation and explained that they will talk with her about what happened, reports RTL Nieuws.

Dolphins shouldn’t be in the North Sea

SOS Dolfijn — a rescue organisation — called the dolphin’s presence very disturbing. They don’t survive well in these environments and can easily strand themselves in the shallows.

Annemarie van den Berg at SOS Dolfijn told RTL Nieuws, “If they end up in the North Sea, they get into trouble. These animals do not survive well in these types of waters. They look for food at a depth of two to three kilometres.”

How do you feel about the woman’s behaviour? A simple joke or a dumb mistake? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
