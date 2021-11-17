The gem of the north: 8 free things to do in Groningen

Out of money, but looking for some amazing things to do in Groningen? Well, you’re in luck, because there are plenty of fun, free things to do in this vibrant city without spending a single euro.

If you live in Groningen, the city with the youngest population in the Netherlands (over 17% are 20-25 years old), chances are that you are a student. With that comes the second big chance… of being broke — what with paying for crazy and unnecessary things such as a roof over your head and food.

1. Visit the Forum

Towering above the city, the Forum which opened in 2019 is a new cultural centre housing a library — one of the last public spaces where you aren’t expected to spend any money, a cinema, and parts of the Groninger Museum.

The Forum is well worth a visit. Be sure to take the escalators to the viewing platform at the top (it’s 45 metres up) and take in the gorgeous 360-degree views of the city that this sky-scraping landmark offers.

The Forum offers 360-degree views of the city. Image: Venemama2/Depositphotos

2. Browse the Groningen University Museum

If you want to learn more about the institution that moulded this city into what it is today, you should definitely pay a visit to the University Museum. If you have a strong stomach, there is also an impressive anatomy collection.

3. Relax in the Prinsentuin

An incredibly quiet spot smacked right in the city centre, this Renaissance garden has wonderful flowers and beautiful landscaping all year round. Bring a book and come here and feel like you’re a prince(ss) and this is your own private garden.

Inner city peace. Image: Desiré Kranenburg/Unsplash

4. Explore the city’s architecture

If it’s a nice sunny day, just wander around the city and admire the surprising mix of modern and gothic architecture. The are several landmark’s worth taking in, such as the Martini Tower and adjacent church, the Aa-kerk, the synagogue, the eclectic Groninger Museum, and even the central station is a work of art.

The prettiest station in the Netherlands? Image: Zairon/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0

Speaking of the station, in the square in front of it you can spot Groningen’s most famous statue: het Peerd van ome Loeks. The white statue, depicting a (quite fat) horse and its owner, was created in 1959 and refers to the popular Groningen folk song “Het peerd van ome Loeks is dood” (uncle Loeks’ horse died).

5. Visit the colourful houses at Reitdiephaven

By far the most Instagrammable place in Groningen, this cute little harbour and the lined up colourful houses are just at a 15-minute bike ride from the city centre. (However, apart from strolling around and taking pretty pictures there’s not much to do here).

The prettiest spot in the city. Image: Mark Boss/Unsplash

6. Relax at the city beach

On warm summer days — even though they’re few and far between, there’s no better place to be than the city beach. Relax on the warm sand in the shadow of The Dot (a multifunctional meeting place), take a dip in the refreshing water, and enjoy the buzz while catching a tan.

7. Explore the weekly farmer’s market

There’s nothing more wholesome and satisfying than wandering through the stalls of fresh fish and brightly coloured fruits and vegetables and maybe even buying a fresh stroopwaffel and some coffee. The farmer’s market at the Vismarkt is a favourite amongst residents of Groningen, and it’s the place to see and be seen.

*Disclaimer: This activity is only free if you resist the urge to load up your tote bag with a week’s worth of supplies.

Vismarkt, Groningen — a local favourite! Image: Laura Corrigan/Supplied

8. Take a cycling route

If you dare to go beyond the city, the province of Groningen offers some of the greenest and most varied scenery in the whole country and is a joy to explore on two wheels. 🚲

For some amazing cycling experiences, check out the Hondsrug cycling route (44 km), the ‘Kiek over Diek’ cycling route (90 km) and the Lauwersmeer cycling route (43 km).

And if after seeing everything you get a little hungry, we have some delectably delicious suggestions for you!

What are your favourite free things to do in Groningen? Did we leave anything out? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Alexei Maridashvili/Unsplash



Editor’s Note: This article was originally written in September 2018, and was fully updated in November 2021 for your reading pleasure.