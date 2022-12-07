It’s decided: women in the Netherlands will have access to abortion pills through their GP

pill-bottle-for-abortion-with-picture-of-ultrasound-baby
Image: depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/41400847/stock-photo-pill-bottle.html

More freedom, more choice! 🎉 You’ll no longer have to look up abortion clinics near you while dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. That’s right, GPs in the Netherlands will soon be able to grant women access to abortion pills. 

On Tuesday, the Dutch senate approved a bill that will make this possible, Nu.nl reports. Until now, women had to request an abortion pill through an abortion clinic. 

How will it work? 

The idea is that general practitioners across the Netherlands will be able to prescribe the abortion pill to women struggling with an unwanted pregnancy.

READ MORE | Dutch GPs may be able to offer abortion pills in the near future

However, the details of how this will work are not yet clear. It’s also uncertain when the abortion pill will be available from the GP. For now, it’s up to the Ministry of Health to make this happen.

A woman’s right

The bill’s initiators understand the importance of women having more freedom of choice when it comes to their reproductive health. 

To date, women who want access to abortion have to travel to one of the sixteen abortion clinics in the Netherlands to have their pregnancy terminated.

However, in some parts of the Netherlands, there are no easily accessible abortion clinics. 

This bill should make help to reduce this struggle.

In the future, women who are up to nine weeks pregnant will be able to get an abortion pill provided by their GP, making abortion care further accessible. This new decision will lead to abortion clinics performing fewer procedures. 

To all women out there, is this new bill reassuring to you? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
