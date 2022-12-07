Planning to do a civic integration? You will only need A2 level Dutch (for now)

Good news for everyone who has been struggling with their Nederlands: The Dutch level requirement for inburgering (civic integration) will stay at A2! 🇳🇱

An increase of the language requirement to B1 has been in the talks for a while now. However, the Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst (Immigration and Naturalisation Service, IND for short), has announced that this increase will likely not occur in 2023. Hoera!

Relief for hopeful Dutch residents

Some of us currently living in the Netherlands may need to be awarded a civic integration diploma in order to naturalise or secure permanent residency in the beautiful kingdom of low countries.

As part of this civic integration exam, participants must demonstrate their Dutch skills by taking a language test. The minimum requirement? That they can speak at least A2 Dutch.

So, what does this mean?

The IND’s announcement simply means that for those required to jump through the hoops of the Dutch integration process, the language requirement for the exam will not change (at least for now)!

So, for the time being, instead of being bumped up to the more complex B1 level, the language requirement for civic integration will remain at A2. 🥳

We all know that learning Dutch is not exactly makkelijk (easy), so this announcement sure comes as a relief to many! 😅

What do you think about the language requirement for civic integration? Let us know in the comments!