Planning to do a civic integration? You will only need A2 level Dutch (for now)

Good news for everyone who has been struggling with their Nederlands: The Dutch level requirement for inburgering (civic integration) will stay at A2! 🇳🇱

An increase of the language requirement to B1 has been in the talks for a while now. However, the Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst (Immigration and Naturalisation Service, IND for short), has announced that this increase will likely not occur in 2023. Hoera!

Relief for hopeful Dutch residents

Some of us currently living in the Netherlands may need to be awarded a civic integration diploma in order to naturalise or secure permanent residency in the beautiful kingdom of low countries.

READ MORE | Here’s how to smash the Dutch integration exam, stress-free

As part of this civic integration exam, participants must demonstrate their Dutch skills by taking a language test. The minimum requirement? That they can speak at least A2 Dutch. 

So, what does this mean?

The IND’s announcement simply means that for those required to jump through the hoops of the Dutch integration process, the language requirement for the exam will not change (at least for now)! 

READ MORE | The best tips to learn Dutch: my experience of grasping the language

So, for the time being, instead of being bumped up to the more complex B1 level, the language requirement for civic integration will remain at A2. 🥳 

We all know that learning Dutch is not exactly makkelijk (easy), so this announcement sure comes as a relief to many! 😅

What do you think about the language requirement for civic integration? Let us know in the comments!

The Hunger Winter: the Dutch famine of 1944-45
It's decided: women in the Netherlands will have access to abortion pills through their GP
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands to complete her studies, not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is following a master’s in Arts, Literature and Media. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee-walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

