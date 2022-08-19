World’s first ever ‘bike laundrette’ opens in Amsterdam

Put away the bucket and hose, Amsterdam now has its very own bicycle laundrette — taking the prize for the most Dutch thing we’ll hear all week. 🇳🇱🚲

Dutch citizen, Jeroen Buitenhuis, went the extra mile to find a solution for struggling folks who don’t have the time or space to clean their bikes at home.

Well, in a country renowned for having more bicycles than humans, a fast-and-friendly bike washing service can certainly come in handy! 👌

500 bikes cleaned, 23 million to go

Nederlanders are flocking to get their bikes cleaned, with Buitenhuis already polishing over a whopping 500 different bicycles. 😮

“Every day, people come in and see a bike wash on the window. They ask, ‘is this what I think it is?’ and immediately make an appointment. Some even come from Rotterdam and Utrecht,” Buitenhuis tells RTL Nieuws.

Are we really that surprised? When it comes to bikes, Dutch people can get a lil’ cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs. 🤪

Apparently, this is not your average bike wash. Buitenhuis is willing to clean and polish each and every bike from frame to bell, ensuring that you’re left with a shiny, spotless bike for days.

He even checked with professionals of Dutch bicycle racing team, JumboVisma, to master the art of cleaning bikes. A true connoisseur! We love to see it. 😉

“Road bikes and gravel bikes have an open chain. They collect dirt, get dirty and wear out. Then you risk throwing them away. So it’s actually very logical to clean that”, he says.

The origin of the bike laundrette

It’s common knowledge that a bike can only really live a long life if its chain is cleaned, de-greased, and re-greased on a regular basis. 

However, when you live in a 19m2 apartment on the fourth floor, doing this isn’t exactly the easiest of tasks. Buitenhuis himself faces this and saw an opportunity to create change.

We’re hoping that other fellow Dutchies follow in his footsteps and that we’ll soon see more bike laundrettes across the lowlands.

We’ll be waiting for some of that world-class washing and detailing! ⏰

What do you think about this initiative? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

