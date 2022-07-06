The flying Dutchies: 8 marvellous things about the Dutch and their bikes

Once on their fiets (bike), the Dutch own the road and it’s truly amazing to watch as you know in your heart it’s possibly the worst mistake to stand in their way.

Here are the eight most amazing superhero things the Dutch effortlessly do when it comes to biking. 🚲

1. On a bike, all dressed up

Dresses, heels, suits, and perfect hair — because no helmets. Image: Depositphotos

Dutchies ride their bikes everywhere — no exceptions. Going to a wedding dressed in their finery on a bike? Of course! Why not? Especially since there’s no helmet involved. Because who said a bike can’t do what a car can.

2. One bike is never enough

Echt serieus! The Dutch own bikes like farmers own cows! You can easily find more bikes in a house than the actual number of family members.

It’s not abnormal for a Dutchie to own three bikes: one for everyday use, one for road cycling, and one as a backup — just in case the other two fail.

3. Cycling the dog

A string attached to a live animal on a moving, balanced object. What could go wrong? Image: Depositphotos

The Dutch really like to maximize their me-time. So they have their very own version of walking the dog: cycle the dog! The smaller dogs sit in the front basket, while the larger ones are leashed and run alongside the bike.

Finally, you’ve heard of putting your kids in a bakfiets, but why not put your fur-baby in a carrier of their own? A hondentrailer attaches to the back of Dutchies’ bikes so they can bring their dogs wherever they go. 🧺

4. Breeding the next generation of biking champions

Starting early? We think the Dutch invented it. I often see Dutch parents in the park, encouraging their toddlers who can barely waddle, to ride bikes of their own. I honestly think Dutch kids learn how to bike before they walk!

5. Bikes should be pretty too

The amount of money that the Dutch spend on their bike accessories is jaw-dropping. Dutch bikes are equivalent to a Batmobile, coming fully equipped with everything: storm umbrellas, baskets, grocery bags, bottle holders, extra lights, special lights, baby carriers, and a phone holder. They even accessorize their bikes when the weather changes in the spring and summer to celebrate!

If Dutchies have plans to ride their bike everywhere for every occasion, you can bet it looks pretty! Image: Unsplash

Of course, when something is so dear to your heart (and wallet) you lock it up! You’ll typically find at least two to three locks on the average Dutch bike. Here’s another fun fact: the locks on a bike can sometimes cost half as much as the bike itself. 😅

6. Tandem biking

Date a Dutchie and you will always be their second love (after the bike of course!) I wouldn’t be surprised if the idea of a fun date with a Dutchie would be on a tandem bike because forget the third wheel… not.

7. Texting on the bike

The Dutch should seriously coin a name for this one, because they make it look like the norm as they showcase effortless balance biking while texting, even in their high heels, jackets or corporate wear! That’s despite a ban on using a smartphone while cycling.

Look ma, no hands! Image: Kevin Phillips/Pixabay

8. Bike fishing

Biking has also created a new division of secretly operating professionals called bike fishermen. Yeap, that’s an actual profession here in the Netherlands.

After all, it’s very necessary: after a hard night of partying, and especially after an Ajax game or New Year’s a huge number of bikes end up in canals — and someone has to get them out!

What do you think is the most amazing thing about Dutchies on their bikes? Tell us in the comments below!

