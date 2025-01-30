It’s official: This train station is the worst in the Netherlands

Tune in for a train-tastic time 🚅

Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Last updated
empty-train-station-in-the-netherlands-due-to-cancellations
Image: Depositphotos

After surveying 84,000 commuters in the annual NS and ProRail survey, Metronieuws has revealed the verdict on the worst and best train stations in the Netherlands. 

All aboard for the results… 🥁

The worst train stations in the Netherlands 

According to public opinion, Lage Zwaluwe is the worst train station in the Netherlands, with a score of only 4.8 out of 10. 

photo-of-Station-Lage-Zwaluwe-lowest-rated-station-netherlands
Introducing: The worst train station in the Netherlands. Image: Maurits90/Wikimedia Commons/CC0 1.0

Rolling in for second and third place are Den Helder Zuid (5.1) and Nieuwekerk aan den IJssel (5.3).

The NS explains that the stations’ disappointing ranking can be attributed to a lack of maintenance, remote locations and atmosphere. What a train wreck. 😣

The good news? Many of the low-ranking stations are set for major renovations in the coming years, so there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

The best train stations in the Netherlands

On the bright side, the best Dutch train station is once again Klimmen-Ransdaal, located between the villages of Klimmen and Ransdaal in the municipality of Voerendaal. This year, it earned a score of 8.3.

Following closely behind is Overveen Station, also with a score of 8.3. 

Curious what the top 10 looks like? Take a look. 👇

PlaceStationProvinceScore
1Climbing-RansdaalLimburg8.3
2OverveenNorth Holland8.3
3Schin on GeulLimburg8.2
4MantgumFriesland8.1
5DalfsenOverijssel8.1
6ValkenburgLimburg8.0
7TherelerveenOverijssel8.0
8Houthem-St.GerlachLimburg8.0
9Santpoort SouthNorth Holland8.0
10Barneveld SouthGelderland8.0

Among the bigger stations, Delft is the most popular, landing a 7.9, with Ede-Wageningen trailing behind with a 7.1. 

What are the best and worst train stations in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

