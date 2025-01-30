After surveying 84,000 commuters in the annual NS and ProRail survey, Metronieuws has revealed the verdict on the worst and best train stations in the Netherlands.

All aboard for the results… 🥁

The worst train stations in the Netherlands

According to public opinion, Lage Zwaluwe is the worst train station in the Netherlands, with a score of only 4.8 out of 10.

Introducing: The worst train station in the Netherlands. Image: Maurits90/Wikimedia Commons/CC0 1.0

Rolling in for second and third place are Den Helder Zuid (5.1) and Nieuwekerk aan den IJssel (5.3).

The NS explains that the stations’ disappointing ranking can be attributed to a lack of maintenance, remote locations and atmosphere. What a train wreck. 😣

The good news? Many of the low-ranking stations are set for major renovations in the coming years, so there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

The best train stations in the Netherlands

On the bright side, the best Dutch train station is once again Klimmen-Ransdaal, located between the villages of Klimmen and Ransdaal in the municipality of Voerendaal. This year, it earned a score of 8.3.

Following closely behind is Overveen Station, also with a score of 8.3.

Curious what the top 10 looks like? Take a look. 👇

Place Station Province Score 1 Climbing-Ransdaal Limburg 8.3 2 Overveen North Holland 8.3 3 Schin on Geul Limburg 8.2 4 Mantgum Friesland 8.1 5 Dalfsen Overijssel 8.1 6 Valkenburg Limburg 8.0 7 Therelerveen Overijssel 8.0 8 Houthem-St.Gerlach Limburg 8.0 9 Santpoort South North Holland 8.0 10 Barneveld South Gelderland 8.0

Among the bigger stations, Delft is the most popular, landing a 7.9, with Ede-Wageningen trailing behind with a 7.1.

What are the best and worst train stations in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments.