These are the worst train stations in the Netherlands (according to the Dutch!)

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Train stations in the Netherlands are like their own microcosm — with heaps of ups and downs. Sometimes people sleep in them, other times workers go on strike, and most of the time, trains are geannulleerd (cancelled).

Well, a recent study by Ipsos I&O, commissioned by NS and ProRail, asked 83,162 travellers about their experience at Dutch train stations, and the results are in: while some stations are notoriously unreliable, others are… even worse. 📩

So, if you ever travel by train in the Netherlands, you should know that these are some of the worst train stations the country has to offer — according to travellers. 👇

The worst train stations in the Netherlands

Taking the crown for the worst train station in the country is Lage Zwaluwe — the main station of a village in North Brabant. Travellers find this place rather depressing, rating it 4.6 out of 10.

Why is the ranking so low? “Despite improvements, such as renewal of the platform and lighting, travellers continue to find the station boring,” said the NS. 

Wondering what other places to avoid? Out of the 393 stations in the Netherlands, these are the bottom 10 on the list:

PlaceStationProvinceScore out of 10
383LochemGelderland6.1
384BlerickLimburg6.0
385Den HelderNoord-Holland6.0
386Den Haag MoerwijkZuid-Holland6.0
387RijswijkZuid-Holland5.8
388Enschede De EschmarkeOverijssel5.8
389Nijmegen DukenburgGelderland5.7
390Nieuwerkerk a/d IJsselZuid-Holland5.7
391Rotterdam ZuidZuid-Holland5.6
392Den Helder ZuidNoord-Holland5.4
393Lage ZwaluweNoord-Holland4.6

The best train stations in the Netherlands

But not all is bad at Dutch train stations! In fact, little ol’ Klimmen-Ransdaal train station in Limburg received the highest score ever given, with a whopping 8.7 out of 10.

“Travellers appreciate this station for its beautiful location in the hilly landscape and because of the monumental station building from 1913 with restaurant and terrace on the platform,” according to NS.

Also sporting in the top 10 are a variety of other small, charming train stations. The best big train station in the ranking is Rotterdam Centraal, with 7.9 out of 10 points.

And now for your most burning question: How did Amsterdam Centraal score? Out of the 393 stations, Amsterdam Centraal came in 110th place — scoring 7.4 points.

Which is your least favourite train station in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments!

