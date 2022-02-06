How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Netherlands (like a true Dutchie)

It’s V-Day, you’re dating a Dutchie, and not sure what to do or to get for Valentine’s day?

The answer is probably easier than you think: nothing, or maybe a card. But here are some ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Netherlands like a true Dutch!

From what I hear from people around me, there seems to be an old reputation that sticks to the Dutch as being romantic.

Having a big heart and a sense of generosity is a great attribute in any relationship. Time to earn some brownie points so later you can say “yeah but remember Valentine’s day? Pretty great right?”

The Dutch and dating, what’s it all about? Image: StockSnap/Pixabay.

Seeing couples walk their dogs in the park, kissing on a bridge over the canal — hey, the Dutch are generally the opposite of romantic. Although I have high hopes for this year, everyone has a chance to show their partner what they really mean.

If Valentine’s day isn’t your favourite day ever, you wouldn’t be the first one, as the Dutch not the biggest fans of Valentine’s day either.

And since numbers don’t lie, one out of five Dutchies celebrates this day, and 90% of them consider it is a commercial thing, an obligation rather than a celebration.

How can you surprise your Dutch Valentine?

So let’s say you are dating one of those out of five that enjoy the celebration. You don’t want to do anything too major but you also don’t want it off your radar completely. What are you supposed to get? Can love be found in material things? Even the tiniest iota of thought makes the gift memorable.

Approximately 57%of Dutch partners offer cards on Valentine’s Day (if your lover gets you a card, relax, it’s just how they do it here!). Second to a card? Flowers. Flowers from the market, flowers from the store, even the flower-shop itself — they’re all flowers, and they’re all yours. 💐

However, where the French or the English might give their Valentine red roses, the Dutch are more into mixed bouquets, keep it classy and colourful, and tweak your expectations.

You’d still be a great Valentine if you go for chocolates or wine, but your gift should stay around €15 euros as that’s the average that the Dutch spend on Valentine’s day. Who knows, you might be part of the lucky 2% who get presents worth more!

Say it with flowers

If you’re a florist then this day is when you rake in all that sweet money. The amount of pre-orders for flowers in enormous leading up to V-day. According to Royal FloraHolland, they sell a ton more flowers in the early weeks in February than any other time of the year.

Money jumps from 80 million euros to a whopping 125 million euros in flower sales across the Netherlands. A juicy business that makes a lot of valentines happy in Germany, the UK, and France, as they are the biggest export destinations. 💝

Valentine’s Day activities in the Netherlands

If you want to do something a little special for V-day, there’s a few things you could do. For something a little more extra, take a trip to the Dutch seaside, like Scheveningen, where we’ve compiled a whole list of activities that you could plan for your valentine. You could also try going out for an outdoor activity or a day trip depending on your city.

As the true foodies we are, rest assured we have plenty of food suggestions for you here at DutchReview. And even if you’re in the mood for something a little low-key, you can opt in for some home-cooking — maybe even go Dutch? 😉

Finding love

If you’re still on the look-out for your Valentine, there’s plenty of ways that you can find love in the Netherlands. But let’s not underestimate self-care and treating yo-self to a nice time instead of someone else. 🤗

If you are planning on going to the restaurant, think ahead and making reservations. The Dutch might not spend the most on presents, but they sure enjoy a nice dinner date. 🍽️

What are your plans this Valentine’s day? Will you be celebrating at all? Tell us in the comments below!

