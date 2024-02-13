Dutch Aldi has the most bizarre tip for saving money on groceries (and it’s hilarious)

We’re all doing what we can to cut costs this year, from avoiding fine dining to stealing from the self-checkouts.

However, Aldi Nederland has a tip of their own — and it’s got us peeling with laughter. 😉

Why? Because according to Aldi Nederlands’ TikTok, you can cut costs by peeling your bananas before checking out.

@aldi.nederland

Volg ons voor meer bespaartips #aldi #alditok #gierig #memes #banaan #skeer #skeertok

♬ original sound – Roshan Jeet – Roshan Jeet

Forget cutting costs, just peel ’em

We always say it, the Dutch really know their stuff when it comes to innovation, and this technique proves us right once again.

So, next time you’re in the Aldi with a hankering for bananas, you know what to do.

READ MORE | Cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands: the ultimate 2024 guide

If people give you funny looks, just tell them to talk to their social media intern about it. 🍌

Will you be trying this hack out? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

