This AMAZEing immersive audiovisual experience is the trippiest thing in Amsterdam

Take a step away from the monotonous rhythm of life and step into another world full of bopping artistic and thrilling light, sound, and visual displays.
Watch the lasers bounce off the walls to the bumping beat of a groove. Feel the music in your bones while being mesmerised by a hypnotic light show.
Lose all notions of time as you’re absorbed by the mesmerising art bouncing off every wall of the room.
All this is possible without even smoking it up in Amsterdam. 😉
With seven fascinating spaces filled with state-of-the-art technology to discover, the AMAZE Immersive Audiovisual Experience will give you shivers and thrills throughout the whole experience.
This multi-sensory experience in Amsterdam is truly unique, carrying you through 30 years of elaborate show effects — and you won’t be able to take your eyes off them.
From smoke, lasers, light shows, new media art, and sounds, we can’t even list all the special effects you’ll come across throughout your evening at AMAZE.
Brought to you by Dutch Dance and ID&T — the iconic masters of festival and nightlife that created the world-renowned Tomorrowland and Sensation music events, this is the complete opposite of an amateur act.
Grab a drink along your way, let the beats flow through your body, take it all, and reconnect with your inner self for a few hours. We promise, there’s nothing like it.
Get lost in the mesmerising lights and grooves of AMAZE — book your ticket now for just €26.95 before it sells out!