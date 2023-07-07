The Dutch cabinet is threatening to collapse: here’s why

After a long day of discussions in The Hague yesterday, Dutch political parties find themselves at possibly irreparable odds that could lead to the fall of the cabinet. Why? It concerns a new asylum policy.

Yesterday, negotiations were held within the cabinet to discuss introducing a policy that would limit the flow of asylum seekers in the Netherlands.

However, discussions went on until way past dusk — 1.45 AM, in fact — and created more tension than results, reports the NOS.

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister and leader of the VVD (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy), wants to impose the policy, and it’s stirring up an atmosphere of crisis within the cabinet.

What is this asylum policy?

The first measure of this proposed policy would give different rights to at-risk people (those threatened because of their political ideas or sexual orientation) and refugees fleeing war.

On this aspect of the policy, the political parties VVD, D66 (Democrats 66), CDA (Christian Democratic Appeal), and ChristenUnie (Christian Union) came to an agreement — phew.

However, it got messy after that. The VVD also wants to put a maximum on the number of family members allowed to join refugees fleeing from war in the Netherlands.

This would mean only 200 family members may enter the country each month — and that’s only after a two-year waiting period.

This would make it much harder for refugees in the Netherlands fleeing from war to be with their partners, parents, or siblings.

It’s a hard no from ChristenUnie and D66

This element of the policy does not sit well with two major political parties in the Netherlands. The ChristenUnie and D66 parties refused to support it, with ChristenUnie saying that “as a family party, it’s non-negotiable,” writes the NOS.

The result? Tension in the cabinet exploded. In response to ChristenUnie and D66’s opposition, Rutte straight up threatened to drop the cabinet. Yep, that’s right.

D66 and ChristenUnie have accused Rutte of being reckless, knowing that they wouldn’t be able to support this measure. It wouldn’t be the first time, remember when the Netherlands didn’t have a cabinet for almost a year?

Mark Rutte heeft aan de onderhandelingstafel excuus aangeboden voor zijn gedrag van de avond ervoor, zeggen mensen die erbij waren. ‘Hij had wel door dat het niet helemaal goed was gegaan’ #asiel #kabinetscrisis pic.twitter.com/hxutiq4e9G — Petra de Koning (@pdekoning) July 7, 2023 Translation: “Mark Rutte apologised at the negotiating table for his behaviour the night before, people who were there say. ‘He realised that things hadn’t gone quite right'”

While Rutte has apologised for his behaviour, and all parties have agreed to continue the discussions today, all parties seem to be staying put in their positions, far away from an agreement.

