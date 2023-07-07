The Dutch cabinet is threatening to collapse: here’s why

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
mark-rutte-prime-minister-netherlands
Image: Ale_Mi/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/284895462/stock-photo-brussels-belgium-28th-may-2019.html

After a long day of discussions in The Hague yesterday, Dutch political parties find themselves at possibly irreparable odds that could lead to the fall of the cabinet. Why? It concerns a new asylum policy. 

Yesterday, negotiations were held within the cabinet to discuss introducing a policy that would limit the flow of asylum seekers in the Netherlands. 

However, discussions went on until way past dusk — 1.45 AM, in fact — and created more tension than results, reports the NOS.

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister and leader of the VVD (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy), wants to impose the policy, and it’s stirring up an atmosphere of crisis within the cabinet. 

What is this asylum policy? 

The first measure of this proposed policy would give different rights to at-risk people (those threatened because of their political ideas or sexual orientation) and refugees fleeing war

On this aspect of the policy, the political parties VVD, D66 (Democrats 66), CDA (Christian Democratic Appeal), and ChristenUnie (Christian Union) came to an agreement — phew. 

However, it got messy after that. The VVD also wants to put a maximum on the number of family members allowed to join refugees fleeing from war in the Netherlands. 

This would mean only 200 family members may enter the country each month — and that’s only after a two-year waiting period. 

This would make it much harder for refugees in the Netherlands fleeing from war to be with their partners, parents, or siblings.

It’s a hard no from ChristenUnie and D66

This element of the policy does not sit well with two major political parties in the Netherlands. The ChristenUnie and D66 parties refused to support it, with ChristenUnie saying that “as a family party, it’s non-negotiable,” writes the NOS. 

The result? Tension in the cabinet exploded. In response to ChristenUnie and D66’s opposition, Rutte straight up threatened to drop the cabinet. Yep, that’s right. 

D66 and ChristenUnie have accused Rutte of being reckless, knowing that they wouldn’t be able to support this measure. It wouldn’t be the first time, remember when the Netherlands didn’t have a cabinet for almost a year?

Translation: “Mark Rutte apologised at the negotiating table for his behaviour the night before, people who were there say. ‘He realised that things hadn’t gone quite right'”

While Rutte has apologised for his behaviour, and all parties have agreed to continue the discussions today, all parties seem to be staying put in their positions, far away from an agreement.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

