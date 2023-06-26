Dutch cuisine? Yes, it truly does exist, and you can experience the best of it on this mouth-watering Dutch street food tour that has us drooling in our office chairs. 😋

This guided tour through an Amsterdam food market will have you crunching on golden crispy kibbeling, toasting locally-brewed craft beer, and rounding it all off with a chocolate-glazed stroopwafel for dessert that makes you feel warm inside. Ugh, delish.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

You are what you eat — it’s time to turn Dutch 🇳🇱

Want a tour that’s easygoing and casual, instead of trailing after someone wearing a neon vest, holding up a flag and barking orders at a large group?

This experience lets amble along with friends in a relaxed posse of maximum of 12 people, while you’re in the capable hands of a friendly “foodie guide” escorting you through Albert Cuyp — Amsterdam’s most famous food market that’s been around since 1905.

The English-speaking foodie is happy to answer any of the burning questions you’re afraid to ask, not only about Dutch gastronomy but also about Dutch culture in general.

They’ll also advise you about the other best places to vacation and eat at in Amsterdam — finally, you can confidently recommend a decent restaurant when friends ask, “Where the heck do we want to eat?”

If the best way for a culture to enter your heart is through your stomach, you’ll find yourself blurting out “lekker” between mouthfuls of cheese, wondering what came over you.

Dutchies at food stalls will chuckle knowingly, and say, “Welcome, you’re a part of us now. You can run, but you can’t hide”. 🇳🇱

Where do we sign up? 🙋‍♂️

Considering the endless Dutch and Indonesian dishes up for grabs, you’re instructed to bring an empty stomach. Feel free to go on a juice-cleansing fast for days beforehand to ensure total appreciation on the day — okay, maybe not.

There’s also craft beer tasting and, to top it all off, some sharp, tangy, freshly squeezed orange juice. Is anyone else’s mouth watering at the thought of it? 🥲

The tour lasts a comfortable two hours, so there is no need to rush — please chew your food properly.

What are you waiting for? You can make reservations right now without paying upfront, and cancel up to 24 hours beforehand for a full refund.

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of your stomach growling in anticipation. Maybe it’s time to give it what it wants and book this shindig now. ☝️We’ll see you over there!