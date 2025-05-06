This standing desk & chair will take your Dutch home office to the next level [Flexispot E7 Plus and BS14 review]

Sitting is the new smoking. That’s not the name of a hip upcoming TV show but a legit concern pointed out by more than one health expert.

In an era where many jobs require us to spend hours crouched behind a laptop screen, we need to take matters into our own hands and incorporate some movement into our day.

So when I got the opportunity to equip my home with Flexispot’s new four-legged standing desk, the E7 Plus, to say I was thrilled would be an understatement.

BONUS: With Flexispot’s Brand Day Sale, you can currently get up to a 30% discount on the E7 Plus standing desk and up to a 50% discount on the BS14 chair! But be quick: this offer is valid from May 12 until May 20, 2025!

The Flexispot E7 Plus comfortably fits everything you need for your work. Image: Jana Vondrackova/Supplied

For full transparency, I was given the desk in exchange for my unbiased review. What follows below are my thoughts after receiving and testing the product.

Key features of the E7 Plus

Before we dive into the details and my experience with the desk, here’s a brief overview of the E7 Plus’ key features:

It has an innovative motor which ensures smooth lifting with no vibration or instability (I put this one to the test!)

It has a multifunctional control panel with four height preferences

It has a carrying capacity of 200 kg (hello, multiple extra monitors and plants)

It’s suitable for users between 163 cm and 200 cm (but works if you’re a bit shorter — I put this one to the test too)

So how does this beast of a table holds up when it comes to design, functionality, and ease of use?

The design: neat and aesthetic

Before the standing desk lands in your online shopping cart, there are a couple of things you need to decide: the colour of the frame, the material of the desktop, and the size.

I went for a black frame with a bamboo tabletop. Because I don’t exactly have the biggest living space, I opted for the smallest possible desktop size of 140×70 cm with a slight curve on the side where you stand.

Was I happy with my choices? You betcha! The design is absolutely gorgeous. The black frame is sleek and simple and the bamboo tabletop has a very natural, minimalist feel to it.

The size is more than enough (if anything, even a little too big for my space) and can comfortably fit a laptop plus one or two monitors (and plants).

All in all, a great option — especially if you’re a fan of simple, tidy workspaces.

The functionality: strong and reliable

One of the main selling points of the E7 Plus (E7Q Lite) is that it remains steady and lifts with no shakiness and vibrations.

To see if this was marketing fluff or legit, I put a glass full of iced matcha latte on my desk and proceeded to move the desk up and down. The liquid in the glass did not move the slightest bit.

The E7 Plus is equipped with a handy control panel with a memory function through which you can set four different height preferences, so I can immediately choose my preferred sitting and standing height.

The control panel has a handy memory function. Image: Jana Vondrackova/Supplied

With a minimum height of 66 centimetres and a maximum of 131 centimetres above the ground, this desk truly is suitable for people of all shapes and sizes.

The recommended user height is between 163 centimetres and 200 centimetres, but as someone who’s only 158 centimetres, I still find the desk comfortable to use.

Delivery & installation: mostly easy

The whole setup was delivered in three separate parts — two for the table frame and one for my bamboo desktop.

Sadly (for me), the job of a Dutch courier ends the minute he gets your goods over your front doorstep. The task of transporting these large parcels up four flights of stairs was, therefore, left up to me. Luckily, I had a couple of good gym sessions behind me.

As for the installation itself, I invited a friend to help me on this mission. The process was mostly straightforward (mind you, I’m not the most handy person out there) with one small hiccup.

The bamboo desktop comes with some predrilled holes. However, we found out that these didn’t align with the holes in the table frame.

A dream workspace. Image: Jana Vondrackova/Supplied

While this might not be a massive issue for some, I’ll admit that we were taken by surprise. After some confusion, we managed to solve this pretty easily by getting crafty with a drill.

The handy little tools and screws package includes four self adhesive cable clips to ensure your cables are not dangling down. As an organisation freak, I’m a big fan.

What about the chair?

Doing your work while standing is great but it’s totally fair if you don’t want to do that for eight hours straight. The solution? The BS14 office chair.

The back and lumbar support is amazing and the headrest is comfortable enough to take a nap in it if you really wanted to.

Enjoy working in the lotus position? Yep, with how wide the seat is, that was totally possible! The height of the armrests can be adjusted as well, so you can easily tuck the chair under your desk.

The chair is easy to put together and the mesh fabric is breathable, so it’s comfortable to sit on all day (even when it’s 25 degrees outside).

Final verdict

If you want a work form home setup that’s comfortable, aesthetic, and stable, the Flexispot E7 Plus and the B14 are a great purchase. With the exception of figuring out where you need to drill your own holes, they’ll be ready for you to use in no time.

Do you have your own ergonomic set up at home? Let us know your experience!