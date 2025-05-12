Groningen Centraal, one of the biggest hubs in the Dutch rail network, will be closed for construction over two months. The result? You guessed it: Fewer trains and major disruptions along key routes.

Why is all this happening, you ask? Because ProRail thinks it’s time that Groningen Centraal gets a fresh new look.

The upcoming construction work is linked to an extensive renovation project, which includes constructing a new pedestrian tunnel, relocating and renewing railway tracks, and moving the bus stop.

What’s happening?

Groningen Centraal will be closed until July 13, 2025, as construction is done in six phases. Here’s a breakdown of what we can expect:

Date Lines without train service May 10 to May 11 All trains to, from and via Groningen station May 12 to May 16 Groningen – Groningen Europapark May 17 to May 18 Groningen – Groningen Europapark, and

Groningen Europapark – Asses May 19 to June 13 Groningen – Groningen Europapark June 14 to July 9 All trains to, from and via Groningen station July 10 to July 12 Groningen – Groningen Europapark – Zuidhorn – Eemshaven – Delfzijl, and

Groningen Europapark – Assen – Veendam – Bad Nieuweschans

How to get around

Worried about being stranded? Don’t be. To accommodate travellers, NS and ProRail have arranged replacement buses during each phase.

You can travel between affected areas, but be prepared for longer travel times and, most importantly, plan ahead! 🤳

By mid-July, Groningen Central Station will reopen with major improvements, offering better accessibility, quicker transport and a more organised layout. 🎉

Will these changes affect your daily travel? Let us know in the comments below!