This major Dutch train station is closing for TWO MONTHS: here’s what we know

Grab your agendas, Groningen commuters!

photo-of-groningen-central-train-station-entrance
Groningen Centraal, one of the biggest hubs in the Dutch rail network, will be closed for construction over two months. The result? You guessed it: Fewer trains and major disruptions along key routes.

Why is all this happening, you ask? Because ProRail thinks it’s time that Groningen Centraal gets a fresh new look.

The upcoming construction work is linked to an extensive renovation project, which includes constructing a new pedestrian tunnel, relocating and renewing railway tracks, and moving the bus stop. 

What’s happening?

Groningen Centraal will be closed until July 13, 2025, as construction is done in six phases. Here’s a breakdown of what we can expect:

DateLines without train service
May 10 to May 11All trains to, from and via Groningen station
May 12 to May 16Groningen – Groningen Europapark
May 17 to May 18Groningen – Groningen Europapark, and
Groningen Europapark – Asses
May 19 to June 13Groningen – Groningen Europapark
June 14 to July 9All trains to, from and via Groningen station
July 10 to July 12Groningen – Groningen Europapark – Zuidhorn – Eemshaven – Delfzijl, and
Groningen Europapark – Assen – Veendam – Bad Nieuweschans 

How to get around

Worried about being stranded? Don’t be. To accommodate travellers, NS and ProRail have arranged replacement buses during each phase. 

You can travel between affected areas, but be prepared for longer travel times and, most importantly, plan ahead! 🤳

By mid-July, Groningen Central Station will reopen with major improvements, offering better accessibility, quicker transport and a more organised layout. 🎉

Will these changes affect your daily travel? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Have you seen this man? Dutch police release photo of suspect in fatal shooting near The Hague
Invoicing as a freelancer in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

