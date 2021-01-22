Are you planning a move to Amsterdam? Or perhaps coming to the city for a nice long business trip? With incredible amenities, modern design, and excellent long-stay rates, the expat-friendly Aparthotel Adagio Amsterdam City South is a great choice for your home away from home in Amsterdam.

If you’re at all familiar with the housing market in Amsterdam, you may also be aware of the challenges that go along with house hunting and moving house in this city. It’s a competitive market, and the process can take much longer than you might anticipate. To save yourself some stress during the transition period, why not settle into a nice comfy place in the meantime?

Amsterdam has loads of hotels to choose from. But finding the right fit for a stay of a few weeks to a few months can be a big decision — you want lots of space, all the comforts, a great location, and a fabulous price, of course. Well, fortunately, these are just a few of the reasons we give Aparthotel Adagio our stamp of approval (and we think you will too).

We got together with the lovely folks of Adagio to bring you this list of the top five reasons the Aparthotel Adagio – Amsterdam City South is an excellent choice for new expats.

5 Stunning, modern apartments Image: Aparthotel Adagio/Supplied Aparthotel Adagio offers 151 spacious, contemporary apartments in a range of sizes. Whether you’re travelling solo or with your family, they’ve got a fully-serviced apartment for you to settle into and relax in style. For the individual or couple, you can kick up your feet in a cosy standard size studio or stretch out in a roomy 52-square metre “Superior” studio, which includes a full kitchen and bar counter. One-bedroom apartments provide even more space, and the two-bedrooms are expansive enough to settle in with your family of four. Aparthotel Adagio even offers a whopping 123-square metre two-bedroom apartment that includes a bathtub and a breathtaking terrace. You can whip up your own homecooked meal, crack open a bottle from your very own wine fridge, and enjoy with a spectacular view overlooking the city. 4 Convenient location Located in Amstelveen, just south of the city, the hotel’s lovely, quiet neighbourhood is easily accessible by public transportation. It’s a peaceful area for walking and cycling, and groceries are just a five-minute walk away. It’s close to the largest city park in Europe, the Amsterdamse Bos, as well as the beautiful Amstel Park. READ MORE | Where to live in Amsterdam: the definitive neighbourhood guide for 2020 The location is particularly handy for business travellers, only four tram stops away from the nearby business district (Zuid). From Amsterdam Zuid Station, Schiphol Airport is only 10 minutes by train. Adagio will even arrange pick-up service from Schiphol Airport to and from the hotel. To get to the city centre, it’s an easy 25-minute tram ride, while popular attractions like the Rijksmuseum are even reachable by bike (20 minutes, if you’re up for the adventure). For an even better idea of their location and its proximity to popular attractions, check out the map below. 3 All the amenities Suddenly a nap sounds nice. Image: Aparthotel Adagio/Supplied Aparthotel Adagio’s serviced apartments will have you feeling at home right away. Each room includes all the amenities (who doesn’t love amenities?) you’d expect and more. You’ll have a fully equipped kitchen where you can make all your favourite meals from home, along with the comforts of a high-quality mattress, separate living area, bedroom, bathroom, and private toilet. The apartments also include air conditioning, smart TV, and complimentary WiFi. In higher-end rooms, you’ll even have the luxury of a rain shower, and double sink. Guests have access to fitness facilities, laundry (with a seven-night minimum stay), and luggage storage, with weekly housekeeping included (all huge perks for a long-stay!). For mornings when you don’t feel like cooking, enjoy the hotel’s delicious continental breakfast buffet. After work, grab a drink or a snack at The Circle, the hotel’s communal lounge and bar (although not during the lockdown, of course). Last but not least, drivers take note: Adagio offers a very special bonus that anyone who has searched for parking in Amsterdam will understand the beauty in — private parking. 2 Competitive rates The fully-equipped kitchen with bar. Image: Aparthotel Adagio/Supplied Along with the extensive selection of rooms and endless amenities, you’ll find competitive monthly pricing. You don’t have to be Dutch to appreciate a good korting, and long-stays benefit from a discount of up to 40% off regular rates. Apartments start from €64 per night including utilities for a month-long stay, with a minimum stay of 28 nights. Another highlight of a long hotel stay during a transitional period is that, unlike a regular apartment, you won’t have to worry about the cost of extra bills for things like gas, electricity, internet, and water — it’s all included in the rates. 1 So much flexibility

Aparthotel Adagio can easily accommodate your needs and wishes. From rooms that are just the right fit to flexible bookings and cancellations, they’ve got you covered so you can focus on the more important things (like work or that laborious house hunt). If you opt for a long stay, you’ll even be able to use the address to register for your BSN.

Plus, while we may be raving about Adagio’s long-stay options, unlike many aparthotels, there’s no minimum length of stay — apartments can be booked for as little as one night up to a year or even longer.

For another added bonus, Aparthotel Adagio is a part of the Accor Hotel Organisation. Guests can earn points to use for future holiday booking within Accor (which has locations all around the world!).

No matter what brings you to the city, if you’re planning for an extended stay in Amsterdam, a hotel with long-stay options is a great choice. Whether you’re a new expat moving to Amsterdam or you’re just passing through for work or play, a long-stay at the Aparthotel Adagio will feel like home. It’s a top choice for luxurious, convenient accommodations at a competitive price.

Note on coronavirus: Aparthotel Adagio is taking precautions to maintain the highest standards of COVID-19 safety during this time. With updated cleaning protocols, social distancing policies, contactless check-in, and restricted occupancy, they’re making your safety their priority.

