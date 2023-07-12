We went to LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre and it was the most fun we ever had as adults (and the kids liked it too!) 

Looking for a fun day out with the whole family but don’t know where to go? Look no further — because we have the ultimate recommendation for you: LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre!

Located on the promenade of beautiful Scheveningen, you’ll find this magical place where children can build, learn and play their little hearts out. As you walk through the legs of an enormous LEGO® giraffe, prepare for a day of building, challenges and plain ol’ fun!

Don’t miss this unique chance to step into the fascinating world of building blocks — without the painful sensation of stepping on a LEGO® brick. 😉

Here are the highlights. ✨

Get a birds-eye view of The Hague and Scheveningen

Ah, doesn’t LEGO® just bring up all of those fond childhood memories? From making up fantasy worlds to recreating your home town, there’s just endless fun to be had with the colourful building blocks.

You’ll spend hours finding new incredible details in this moving miniature LEGO® version of The Hague! Image: DutchReview

At LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre in Scheveningen, the professional builders have taken the art of LEGO® creation to the next level, and created an impressive and unique replica of The Hague and Scheveningen, using (only) 1.5 million LEGO® bricks!



Master Model Builder Jamie-Lee and her team have poured their heart and soul into every little detail. The result? An impressive MINILAND with endless cool features, including Scheveningen’s famous Ferris wheel, a fully working tram, and of course, lots of bikes! 🎡

Ride through a life-sized LEGO® city on the Imagination Express

Choo-choo, next stop: the Imagination Express. After having seen the world of bricks from above, this is your chance to physically enter the life-size world of LEGO®, with a fun twist.

Hop on the train at Scheveningen station (LEGO® edition😉) and drive through a unique LEGO® world. Here, you’ll witness the magic with your own eyes, as you ride from a mining landscape into the water world and outer space.

Are you feeling competitive? Use your magic wand to battle your family and friends, and see who can score the most points. 🪄

Learn from LEGO® pros at the Creative Workshop

Time to let those creative juices flow! If you’ve always wanted to build fancy structures, buildings, and cars but never knew how to go about it, now’s your chance to learn from the pros.

Children can take part in the creative workshop and make their LEGO® dreams come true. Image: DutchReview

At LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, you can take your building skills to the next level, and get the best insider tips and tricks on building with LEGO®. Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to build your own The Hague replica one day! 🤔

Once done with the workshop, head over to the ‘Build & Test’ area, to immediately put your new skills into practice. Here, you can build your own car and put it to the test while racing your friends and family. Whose car will beat the fastest time?

Can’t get enough of the action? You don’t have to — Scheveningen has all the building blocks to build your perfect day out! How? Easy, head just a few metres down the promenade, and you’ll stand at the entrance of SEA LIFE. If you combine the two experiences in a special ticket, you’ll be able to save some serious cash! 😍

Train your ninja skills in the NINJAGO® training zone

Feeling brave? That means it’s time for a ninja-tastic challenge — last stop, the NINJAGO® training zone! 🥷

Think carefully but move fast like a ninja to dodge the lasers at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre. Image: DutchReview

In the NINJAGO® training zone, you’ll come eye to eye with some of LEGO®’s most exhilarating characters: the NINJAGO®s. As you learn all about Master Wu and the Ninjas, get ready to step into the dark laser maze.

Like a real ninja, you’ll be stepping through a dark room, illuminated only by the red lasers. Use your agility to the best of your abilities! Can you manage not to touch the lasers and escape the training zone?

Buy an exclusive LEGO® set and make your friends jealous

Phew, after a long day of challenges and creativity, it’s time to unwind at LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre’s very own store. 😮‍💨🛍️

Dive into the many worlds of LEGO®s for a day! Image: DutchReview

Use the rare chance to pick up some exclusive LEGOLAND® sets, or maybe an old fan favourite. With so many products to choose from, there is guaranteed to be something for everyone.

Missing a specific stone at home to complete your current build? Check out the Pick a Brick wall, maybe you’re lucky and they’ll have it for you! How about building yourself as a minifigure? Dat kan ook!

Go on a weekday to get the most bang for your buck

Ready for a LEGO®-tastic day? Let’s make sure you can make the most out of it! Here’s how. 👇

The children can climb, play, and build with everything around them at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre. Image: DutchReview

As you may know, Scheveningen gets heel druk (very busy) on the weekends, and the same goes for LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre. Therefore, it’s highly recommended to try and head there during the week, as the usual 2.5 hour time limit doesn’t apply then.

The best part? If you combine your LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre visit with a trip to SEA LIFE, you can save some of your hard-earned Euros by making use of the combi-ticket deal. We don’t know about you, but we sure love a good korting.

Whether you’re trying to seriously level up your LEGO® building, or engage in fun challenges with your friends and family, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre is a great uitje (day out) for the whole family!

Ready for the adventure? Book your tickets now!

