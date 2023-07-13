Here’s why your Dutch grocery bill is about to go down

We never thought this day would come. After months of rising prices in grocery stores, researching the cheapest supermarkets, and living off leftovers, grocery items are becoming cheaper.

This almost seems too good to be true. News about prices lowering instead of rising sounds fake, like a fever dream. But we can confirm: it’s true!

What a massive win, with products like cucumber, strawberries, melons, butter and eggs (yes, eggs!) becoming cheaper. Now we can splurge and get the good butter! Hoera! 🧈

Wait, why is this happening?

Supermarkets are cutting us some slack for various reasons: first, energy prices are falling, which means that supermarkets aren’t spending as much to maintain themselves. As a result, they don’t have to charge us as much.

READ MORE | What your favourite Dutch supermarket says about you

The second reason for the falling prices is competition. We doubt we were the only ones changing our usual supermarket for a cheaper option. Doei, Albert Heijn, we’re off to Lidl! (Although, let’s be honest, we doubt Albert Heijn was really struggling).

So essentially, supermarkets were losing customers (because we all want cheaper options, of course). How can they fix this? Make their options cheaper too, so we go back to them!

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to the cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands

Then there’s overproduction. It’s summer, crops are thriving (some of them, like cucumbers), and farmers have loads to get rid of. Supermarkets buy produce for cheaper, then they can charge less!

And finally, eggs. The infamous, incomprehensibly expensive daily food. Finally, they are becoming cheaper. Why? Due to fewer restrictions surrounding the bird flu, as Joep Smeets of Hiiper tells NOS. Not sure what exactly that entails, but we’ll take it. 🤷‍♀️

Shoppers, rejoice!

We thought the time for news like this would never come, but it’s real. Now we can get nice milk, loads of cucumbers, and eggs.

Prices in a Dutch supermarket are insane 12 eggs 4,30… this is just madness pic.twitter.com/BnfSxWv8PJ — Chris MLG (@ChrisMLG6) April 23, 2023

Time to cook our friends an actual nice meal. Does anyone want to come over for dinner?

What are you most excited to buy now that grocery items are getting cheaper? Tell us in the comments!