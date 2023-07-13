Here’s why your Dutch grocery bill is about to go down

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
We never thought this day would come. After months of rising prices in grocery stores, researching the cheapest supermarkets, and living off leftovers, grocery items are becoming cheaper.

This almost seems too good to be true. News about prices lowering instead of rising sounds fake, like a fever dream. But we can confirm: it’s true! 

What a massive win, with products like cucumber, strawberries, melons, butter and eggs (yes, eggs!) becoming cheaper. Now we can splurge and get the good butter! Hoera! 🧈

Wait, why is this happening?

Supermarkets are cutting us some slack for various reasons: first, energy prices are falling, which means that supermarkets aren’t spending as much to maintain themselves. As a result, they don’t have to charge us as much.

The second reason for the falling prices is competition. We doubt we were the only ones changing our usual supermarket for a cheaper option. Doei, Albert Heijn, we’re off to Lidl! (Although, let’s be honest, we doubt Albert Heijn was really struggling). 

So essentially, supermarkets were losing customers (because we all want cheaper options, of course). How can they fix this? Make their options cheaper too, so we go back to them!

Then there’s overproduction. It’s summer, crops are thriving (some of them, like cucumbers), and farmers have loads to get rid of. Supermarkets buy produce for cheaper, then they can charge less!

And finally, eggs. The infamous, incomprehensibly expensive daily food. Finally, they are becoming cheaper. Why? Due to fewer restrictions surrounding the bird flu, as Joep Smeets of Hiiper tells NOS. Not sure what exactly that entails, but we’ll take it. 🤷‍♀️

Shoppers, rejoice!

We thought the time for news like this would never come, but it’s real. Now we can get nice milk, loads of cucumbers, and eggs. 

Time to cook our friends an actual nice meal. Does anyone want to come over for dinner?

What are you most excited to buy now that grocery items are getting cheaper? Tell us in the comments!

Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

