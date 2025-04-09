Are you a tourist eager to soak in Dutch culture but short on time? Or a local without plans on a sunny weekend?

No matter who you are, Madurodam might just be the perfect way to spend your day, letting you explore the country of tulips and windmills without the hassle of travelling across the nation.

A small Netherlands with a big spirit

Madurodam is an attraction park in The Hague that brings together the country’s stunning architecture, rich history, and cultural icons — all brought to life in 1:25 scale miniatures.

Yes, you read that right! This unique theme park lets you explore the Netherlands in incredible detail through miniature replicas of the country’s iconic buildings, cities, and attractions.

We could spend hours exploring the impressive details. Image: DutchReview

From the Rijksmuseum to the Royal Palace of Amsterdam and from the windmills of Kinderdijk to Schiphol Airport, Madurodam lets you get up and close to the Netherlands like never before.

It’s not just about tiny buildings, though. Madurodam is packed with interactive experiences that captivate kids, inspire adults, and allow everyone to immerse themselves in Dutch culture.

If you’ve ever wanted to feel on top of the world, this is your chance — or well, at least on top of the Netherlands! 👀

Attractions you don’t want to miss

Madurodam has a wide range of attractions that showcase different facets of Dutch history, innovation, and creativity.

Here are a few highlights that you won’t want to miss:

Nieuw Amsterdam offers an interactive experience where you travel back to the 17th century and witness how a Dutch settlement transformed the city we now know as New York.

In De Hollandse Meesters (The Dutch Masters), you walk inside the paintings of iconic Dutch artists. This is art coming to life — literally.

the paintings of iconic Dutch artists. This is art coming to life — literally. The Flying Dutchman is one of the last Dakota planes in the Netherlands, and it lets you discover the wonders of the Netherlands through flight.

The perfect family outing! Image: DutchReview

And the best part? These attractions are available in both Dutch and English.

A glimpse into the history

The idea for Madurodam came in 1952 when Boon van der Strap wanted to create a fundraising project for students with tuberculosis. A miniature city seemed like the perfect way to do it.

At the same time, as the Netherlands was rebuilding after World War II, the park was built alongside it, becoming a symbol of national pride and hope for the future.

It was named after George Maduro, a heroic soldier who fought bravely during WWII, making Madurodam not just a fun attraction but also a meaningful tribute.

George greets you at the entrance of Madurodam. Image: Madurodam

Since then, tens of millions of visitors have walked through its tiny streets, exploring the whimsical world of Dutch culture and heritage. 🌷

Planning your visit

Let’s be real — the Netherlands isn’t the most predictable regarding the weather. But that’s not a problem at Madurodam.

While the miniatures are outside, the park has plenty of indoor attractions to keep you entertained, even if the skies turn grey unexpectedly.

Of course, visiting during nice weather makes for the best experience, letting you explore freely without opening an umbrella every other minute (though that would be the true Dutch experience). ☔️

Yep, these are all replicas. Image: Madurodam

TIP: The park’s website conveniently shows real-time weather conditions for your planned visit, so be sure to check before booking your tickets!

When should you go?

Madurodam is open daily as early as 9 AM, but opening times vary depending on the time of year. Be sure to check out Madurodam’s detailed schedule to plan your visit.

There are three general ticket options:

Flex tickets for those who want to go but are unsure when.

for those who want to go but are unsure when. Day tickets for a one-time experience.

for a one-time experience. Annual subscriptions for multiple visits during the year (especially since new attractions keep things exciting!)

Tip: Children from 0 to 2 years old can go enjoy it for free!

Who should visit?

Everyone!

Families, couples, solo travellers — anyone curious and adventurous will find something to love at Madurodam.

Don’t be shy, adults are also allowed to play. Image: DutchReview

Madurodam blends history, art, architecture and fun for the uniquely Dutch experience. 🚲

Before visiting, take a look at the attractions online to plan your must-see list and make the most of your exploration. Geniet ervan! (Enjoy!) 🇳🇱

Will you be adding Madurodam to your Netherlands bucket list? Let us know your favourite part about the experience in the comments below!