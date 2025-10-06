- Advertisement -

Amsterdam turned red on Sunday as an estimated 250,000 people filled the streets for the third Red Line for Palestine protest, demanding more action from the Dutch government to stop the war in Gaza.

Organisers say it was the largest pro-Palestine demonstration in the Netherlands so far, drawing supporters from across the country.

Dressed in red to symbolise the “red line” that must not be crossed, protesters called for the Dutch government to cut ties with Israel and push for an immediate end to the violence.

Third march

The movement, now in its third edition, has grown rapidly.

The first protest in May saw around 100,000 people take to the streets of The Hague, followed by 150,000 at the second a month later.

This time, with 134 organisations involved, including Amnesty International, Oxfam Novib, Pax, Save the Children, and The Rights Forum, the scale was unprecedented.

Several Jewish groups also joined, emphasising that Israeli government policies do not represent the views of the Jewish community.

Speaking with the NOS, one protestor said:

“We must honour our international agreements. All countries must do everything they can to stop the genocide in Gaza. The Netherlands is a major investor in Israel; we can send a message that truly matters. And the government must do so.”

Despite the enormous turnout, the NS said the situation was “busy but manageable” after deploying extra and longer trains to Amsterdam.

Attendees making their way to the march at Amsterdam-Zuid station. Video: DutchReview/Supplied

The march began early, around 1:30 PM, due to the size of the crowd. More than an hour and a half later, people were still waiting at Museumplein for their turn to move.

The government’s answer

Prime Minister Dick Schoof responded on X, saying he understands “the anger, concerns and sense of powerlessness” expressed by demonstrators.

But, speaking with the NOS, Oxfam Novib director Michiel Servaes urged the government to do more:

“It announces measures but doesn’t follow through. It cheers on a so-called peace agreement, which still leaves no room for the Palestinians. That’s not what those 250,000 people here today are saying. I think he should listen more carefully to the real message from the people here.”

The Red Line movement has now grown into one of the most significant protest waves in recent Dutch history, with over 1% of the full population present.

