If everyone in the world went vegan it would solve world hunger: Dutch research

NewsEnvironmentHealthFeatured
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-dutch-cows
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/212337232/stock-photo-black-and-white-holstein-cows.html

New research from Wageningen University reflects what vegans have been saying for ages: if we just eat the plants ourselves, nobody would go hungry!

Did you know that roughly half of all farmland is used to grow plants for animal feed? 

A vegan diet requires almost 30% less land than meat diets, and eating predominantly plant-based is famously more healthy than the traditional meat-based diet. 

So, we can save the poor from starving, and the rich from eating unhealthy food, if we all just go vegan! 🌱

The more efficient option 

Using land and resources to produce food for animals so that humans eventually can eat those animals is without a doubt an inefficient system. The new research claims the key to ending world hunger lies here. 

READ MORE | Dutch supermarket Albert Heijn continues to extend vegan product range

According to the Dutch study, vegan diets require about 0.12 hectares of land per person per year. In comparison, a meat-based needs 0.17 hectares per person per year. 🤔

In addition, it’s far more resource-intensive to produce enough veggies and plant protein for livestock than it is to do the same for humans. We just eat way less than those big cows! 🐄

READ MORE | Dutch farmers set fires, block ambulances, and march on The Hague

In other words, if we stopped feeding livestock so we can eventually eat it, and use the space to grow food for humans instead, we can make real social change.

The more sustainable option 

In addition to the added resource efficiency, the Wageningen research also points out that there is an important sustainability aspect to the vegan diet. 

READ MORE | These two Dutch cities rank in the top 10 for vegans in Europe

Of course, less livestock means fewer emissions, but it also means less natural disturbance. 

With less farmland exploited for unnecessary food production, we can focus more on restoring nature, planting carbon-capturing forests, and increasing overall biodiversity.

It’s no secret that agriculture is among the absolute worst industries from a sustainability perspective

Pair that with the fact that less meat is super beneficial for human (and animal) health, and you’ve got yourself a good reason to try out veganism!

Do you think this plan could work? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleFirst vaccines given against monkeypox in the Netherlands
Next articleMcDonald’s introduces smoking ban on terraces, now can the rest of the Netherlands finally follow?
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

17 ideas that make the Dutch sustainability super-heroes

The Dutch are using their creative brain-power to create innovative (and sometimes fun!) solutions to save the climate. 💪🏽🌱 It might...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

17 ideas that make the Dutch sustainability super-heroes

Juni Moltubak - 0
The Dutch are using their creative brain-power to create innovative (and sometimes fun!) solutions to save the climate. 💪🏽🌱 It might surprise some to hear...

Donald Trump expresses support for Dutch farmers against “climate tyranny”

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
In a two-hour speech, Trump expressed his support for Dutch farmers and particularly appreciated their resistance to the climate crisis. Classic. 🙄 The ex-American...

McDonald’s introduces smoking ban on terraces, now can the rest of the Netherlands finally follow?

Juni Moltubak - 0
McDonald's has become the first fast food chain in the Netherlands to ban smoking in their outside areas. 🤯 Yep, now you can enjoy...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X