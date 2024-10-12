Relax, work, repeat: Why this recliner is my favourite piece in my Dutch home

After renovating my first Dutch home earlier this year, I was faced with a challenge: An empty spot on an indoor/outdoor balcony with a charming view.

I knew I wanted to be able to nestle there for hours, sipping coffee and reading books while glancing at the happenings below.

So, I set out on the hunt for a chair that had style, but didn’t look like a grandma would buy it.

Enter the FlexiSpot Swivel-Based Recliner Lotus XC6 — and I have to say, it didn’t disappoint.

First impressions: Design and style

The first thing that struck me was the clean, modern design. The chair’s sleek look, with its soft, neutral colours, fits seamlessly into my office.

As a millennial and someone infected by Dutch design inspiration, I chose beige, but it’s also available in grey, orange-brown, or moss green.

The chair has become a gravitational spot in our apartment. Image: Samantha Dixon

I love how it adds a touch of elegance without screaming for attention. The minimalist design and luxurious feel made it an instant hit with me — it’s not just a chair, but a piece of furniture that elevates the whole space.

There’s a wide pocket on the side for books, magazines, or even an iPad or laptop, which is handy, although not necessary for me.

Comfort and adjustability

When it comes to comfort, I was seriously impressed. The ergonomic design really delivers — I could immediately tell that the lumbar support was spot-on.

The names takes it’s inspiration from the sitting area’s shape, a lotus design that spreads out. Trust me: You can sit on this normally, cross-legged, curled up, or even laying down. We even fit two people on it (although it was a little cosy.

We had a bit of a renovation site happening, but I couldn’t resist trying this out right after putting it together. Image: Samantha Dixon

The chair features a 360-degree swivel base and an adjustable backrest, so I was able to recline easily and find the perfect angle for both reading, relaxing, or even using my laptop for work.

The best part? The built-in footrest. I found myself using it way more than I thought I would — it’s super easy to pull out and makes it ideal for stretching out after a long workday.

The chair is available in a manual version (the XC6 that I chose) and an electric version (the XR6). The electric version features a button to recline, while the manual version has a handle that swings the legrest out.

Build quality and assembly

In terms of build quality, the sturdy steel frame reassured me that this chair is made to last. The upholstery is soft to the touch but also feels durable enough to handle daily use.

The only hiccup I encountered was with the assembly instructions. They were a bit hard to follow and took me longer to figure out than expected.

That said, the chair wasn’t overly complicated to put together — once I got going, I managed to set it up without much trouble.

Final thoughts

Overall, I’m really happy with this piece. It’s been a game-changer for my comfort after a long day and looks great in my space.

The FlexiSpot Swivel-Based Recliner Lotus XC6 is available at Flexispot. Use code FSXC6 for 22% off the XC6 or 17% off the XR6 — or get get 10% off all products using the code OKT10!