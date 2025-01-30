Eat your way through Rotterdam with this self-guided food tour

Don’t listen to Dutch food haters! The Netherlands is full of good food — you just have to know where to find it. 😉

Sure, this country might be more famous for its mills than its meals, but its culinary potential shouldn’t be underestimated.

With the right guidance, Dutch cities can offer a feast for both your taste buds and your eyes. 😋

How do we know? Because we joined the Rotterdam BiteMe food tour to find out for ourselves!

Tasting and sightseeing at once

You haven’t had good Dutch fries until you’ve had GOOD Dutch fries from Rotterdam’s best friet spot. 😉 Image: Beatrice Scali/DutchReview

BiteMe food tours provide walking culinary and touristic itineraries in Rotterdam, Delft, The Hague, and Den Bosch, taking you to all the must-see and must-eat spots of each city.

Their tours feel like taking a walk with a passionate local who is eager to show you all their favourite places — except that they move at your pace, and only tell you about the spots you’re truly interested in.

That’s right, the tours are self-guided! Or, technically, guided by a very special helper: the super intuitive BiteMe App.

Take your taste buds on a journey

Yep, this crunchy delight is part of the tour. 😋 Image: Beatrice Scali/DutchReview

The tour we chose, the Rotterdam tour, lasts about four hours and features six culinary stops and many more cultural ones. It begins at Rotterdam Centraal, and the recommended start time is somewhere between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM.

READ MORE | 34 unmissable things to do in Rotterdam in 2025

At each stop along the way, you are handed a delicious bite of a dish representing Rotterdam.

Perfectly capturing the city’s multicultural vibe, the bites include both Dutch classics and favourites from all over the world. Together, the bites add up to the equivalent of a full meal, making sure to keep your belly as busy as your feet.

To give the liver some work, the last stop also includes an (alcoholic) drink. 🍸

👀 Hoera! The Rotterdam tour is vegetarian-friendly, halal-friendly, and can accommodate allergies and other dietary needs.

Discover Rotterdam’s most iconic spots

Do you know the story behind Rotterdam’s quirkiest houses? Image: Depositphotos

While food is the protagonist, Rotterdam’s BiteMe food tour is also a great way of getting to know the beautiful port city.

Featuring a mix of iconic landmarks and lesser-known gems, the tour is guaranteed to take up space in your phone’s gallery, too (and not just in your stomach). 📸

Remember those interesting-looking cube houses you’ve seen on postcards? Well, get ready for the BiteMe App to spill the beans about them.

But the tour features more than just the classics: for example, you’ll also learn about this real-life giant. 👇🤯

He’s not called “the giant of Rotterdam” for nothing 🤯 Image: Beatrice Scali/DutchReview

How do I sign up?

Ready to embark on your culinary journey through Rotterdam? Signing up for the BiteMe food tour is super easy.

All you need to do is reserve a spot by choosing your preferred city and date on the website, indicate any special dietary needs you may have, and pay the €45 fee.

Once booked, you’ll receive an e-mail with more detailed information about your tour, including instructions on how to use the BiteMe App.

Does a self-guided tour sound too lonely for you? Geen probleem, BiteMe Food Tours also offer guided tours, and not just walking ones! Check their website to find out more.

The BiteMe App

While on your tour, the BiteMe App will be your personal guide.

It’s light, fast, and easy to use, integrating a map of the city you’re exploring and insight into each stop.

As you walk around, you’ll be able to locate yourself on the map, getting more and more knowledgeable about Rotterdam (and full of good food) as you go.

The tour’s starting point could not be easier to find. 🗺️ Image: Dreamstime

The app is also your ticket to collect the tour’s bites. As you enter each restaurant, show it to the staff, and they’ll know exactly what you’re there for, what to serve you, what to tell you, what lottery numbers will make you a millionaire…

Okay, maybe the BiteMe App can’t help with everything, but it’s guaranteed to help you spend an unforgettable day out. 🥰

Have you ever explored a new city by taking a food tour? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.