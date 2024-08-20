19 of the very best things to do in the Veluwe in 2024

Everyone, from wildlife watchers to cultural connoisseurs, is in luck when it comes to things to do in the Veluwe.

Spending just one day in the spectacular Veluwe is a special opportunity to go from spotting rare animals one moment to admiring rare artwork the next.

There’s plenty to do, and we’ve got just the guide to fill your Veluwe diary. 👇

1. Discover the stunning Hoge Veluwe National Park

There’s a reason Dutchies voted the Veluwe region one of the finest areas of scenic beauty in the country — actually, there are MANY reasons.

From rich forests to sand dunes, the spectacular landscape offers all the natural beauty (and photo opportunities) you want to see while hiking or biking.

Make the most of the sights by foot with plenty of walking routes, including the oh-so-Dutch Klompenpaden or ‘clog paths’ that allow you to pass through privately owned estates and farms.

So grab those hiking boots and get planning a wonderful walk — it will be one of the best things you can do in the Veluwe (but definitely book your entry ticket before arriving).

Tip: The National Park is big — and we mean BIG — so make sure you leave enough time to take it all in and get back to your car before the park shuts at sunset!

2. Spot the rare Dutch wildlife

De Hoge Veluwe National Park is Northwest Europe’s largest lowland natural terrain, so there are plenty of furry and feathered friends.

Along with everything to do in the Veluwe, there’s also an impressive array of wildlife to appreciate, from larger wolf packs to smaller birds and reptiles (keep an eye out for snakes). 🐍

You have an even better chance of spotting the deer with antlers like that! Image: Depositphotos

It’s a wildlife-watching haven, and if you’re lucky enough, you could spot the Dutch’s very own ‘Big Five’ roaming the fields: red deer, wild boars, roe deers, badgers, and foxes.

Whether you bring your binoculars (and a fair bit of patience) or book a tour with a forest ranger to help you out, there are plenty of chances to spot the special creatures.

💰 Price: €13.05 adult day pass, €6.55 for children aged 6-13 (part of park entry)

⏰ Opening hours: Varies throughout the year

📍 Location: Houtkampweg 13, 6731 AW Otterlo

3. Surf Europe’s largest sand drifts

One of the best things about the Veluwe landscape is the variety. Few places can offer thick forests and rolling sand dunes in one place.

Among the sights and things to do in the Veluwe, there’s history too: from the top of the sand drifts, you will spot the Radio Kootwijk, a former transmitter park connecting the Netherlands and its then colonies over 100 years ago.

Catching the sunset over the sand drifts is a special experience and perfect photo opportunity. 📸 Image: Depositphotos

And we know what you’re thinking — normally, the idea of a hill in the Netherlands amounts to a city bridge with minimal incline.

But these sand drifts are something different, and sometimes it’s nice to mix it up from the flat ol’ Dutch roads we know so well.

💰 Price: €13.05 adult day pass, €6.55 for children aged 6-13 (part of park entry)

⏰ Opening hours: Varies throughout the year

📍 Location: Houtkampweg 9 6731 AV Otterlo

4. Peruse the picturesque Palais Het Loo gardens

Royal homes don’t get much grander than the impressive 17th-century Palais Het Loo, home to gorgeous gardens that rank among the most beautiful in Europe.

In the famous grounds of the original House of Orange, you will tread the same pretty paths as royals before you — including the likes of Stadholder William III and Queen Wilhelmina. It’s got to be one of the grandest things to do in the Veluwe!

It’s not just about gawking at the sights; there are plenty of dynamic activities and exhibitions on offer all year round, like delicious high tea in the ballroom or learning more about the true Dutch royals from the Oranje family gallery.

Tip: Tickets to explore the palace are free for children aged 4-17 in June, or free all year round for Museumkaart holders! 💸

💰 Price: €19.50 for adults over 18, €9.50 for children aged 4-17

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Koninklijk Park 16, 7315 JA Apeldoorn

5. Visit the historic Hanseatic towns

Did you know there are 22 Hanzesteden (Hanseatic cities) in the Netherlands? Three of the most charming are near the Veluwe.

The traditional towns of Elburg, Harderwijk, and Hattem are part of the medieval Hanseatic League, which brought merchants and market towns together across Europe.

That means they’ve been around since Amsterdam was just a village! 🤯

This quaint history surrounds you when you visit: from old school fishing boats to educational museums to authentic delicatessens. You can easily spend a day soaking it all up.

Tip: The stunning Veluwerandmeer lake is just a stone’s throw from Harderwijk’s town centre, so make sure to stop off at the “beach” there or even take a boat trip!

💰 Price: Free

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day, for wandering around

📍 Location: Harderwijk, Elburg, Hattem

6. Admire the Kröller-Müller art collection

Nestled in the beautiful landscape of the National Park is the Kröller-Müller Museum, which gets its name from a couple who once owned the area.

This is certainly one visit you can tick off during a day in the National Park, so you get two of the best things to do in the Netherlands for the price of one!

The museum is home to an impressive array of art, including the world’s second-largest collection of Van Gogh’s works. 🎨

But it’s not just about observing stunning Dutch classics in this creative gallery; there are many interactive features, like the Sculpture Garden, to immerse yourself in completely.

💰 Price: €13.00 for adults over 18, €6.50 for children aged 13-18, free for children under 13 and Museumkaart holders

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday to Sunday

📍 Location: Kröller-Müller Museum, Houtkampweg 6, 6731 AW Otterlo

7. Holiday with the rabbits at Landal

The Veluwe has plenty of friendly campsites for fun holidays in the great outdoors, and nowhere does small, intimate farm stays quite like this area.

For the happiest — or should we say, hoppiest — of holidays, check out Landal Rabbit Hill, where you’ll be surrounded by bouncing bunnies and squirrels jumping between the trees.

If you’re looking for things to do with the family in the Veluwe, then head to this spacious holiday park (complete with indoor AND outdoor pools).

Located in the centre of the Veluwe, it’s perfect for cycling to nearby Apeldoorn!

💰 Price: Depends on number of people and time of year, approx. €400 for three nights

⏰ Opening hours: Varies

📍 Location: Grevenhout 21, 3888 NR Uddel

8. Relax by the water at Zandenplas

Towering trees and crystal-clear water? Sounds tropical, but let us introduce you to the hidden gem of the Veluwe. 🌊

The Zandenplas Recreation area in Nunspeet is the perfect place for a relaxing day with the family at the water’s edge, with one eye on your kids playing in the lakeside playpark.

Beautiful all-year round, even covered in ice! Image: Dreamstime

For most of these things to do in the Veluwe, you don’t have to think about bringing lunch — and the pavilion at Zandenplas is no different. Though we have to say it’s an ideal spot for a picnic if you fancy it!

Lots of parking is available at the lake, so it is not only a gezellig day out but also a convenient one!

Tip: If you’re a sports enthusiast or just like exercising in stunning locations, Zandenplas offers lots of fun runs and water sports you can take part in.

💰 Price: Free except for parking

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day

📍 Location: Zandenplas, 8072 Nunspeet

9. Cycle in the #1 cycling province

When you think of things to do in the Veluwe, you might think of bikes. Perusing by pedal power is best in the five-star biking province of Gelderland, which has 5,000 kilometres of cycle paths.

Check out some of the great routes on offer, from the adventurous to the more relaxed. We recommend winding through the mills, estates, and farmland of the pretty Achterhoek and Berkelland.

Grab an iconic White Bike and explore the Veluwe! Image: Depositphotos

Of course, De Hoge Veluwe also has brilliant biking options (if you haven’t got the idea by now, this National Park has everything).

Whether you bring your own or grab one of the iconic White Bikes that are free for visitors, cycling around the Veluwe is an easy way to see more of the park’s stunning sights.

Did you know? The White Bikes were first dreamt up in Amsterdam in the ‘60s, with the idea of leaving 2000 bikes around the city for anyone to use. De Hoge Veluwe and the ANWB later adopted the initiative for the park, which now has 1800 White Bikes to offer. 💡

💰 Price: White bikes are free; just pay for the park entrance

⏰ Opening hours: Depends on your route

📍 Location: Houtkampweg 9C, 6731 AV Otterlo

10. Make a splash while kitesurfing…

Thanks to its shallow water and sheltered location, Strand Horst in Ermelo is one of the best places in the Netherlands for water sports like kitesurfing.

The windy Dutch weather makes for a perfect surf! Image: Dreamstime

The ideal location makes surfing easy and breezy (emphasis on the breezy 🌬), and it’s also super convenient to reach by car.

Whether you’re a beginner or a natural-born fish in the water, there are lessons for everyone available from expert windsurf, kitesurf, SUP and surf instructors.

💰 Price: Depends on age and activity, but between €50 to €100

⏰ Opening hours: Varies with the season, but 10 AM to 6 PM most days

📍 Location: Varies, one example is Telstar Surfschool, Palmbosweg 32-36, 3853 LB Ermelo

11. …And get splashed at the Dolfinarium 🐬

What’s big, blue, and full of marine mammals? Well, the ocean, but also the Dolfinarium park in Harderwijk!

Dolfinarium is the largest marine mammal park in Europe, where you can have fin-tastic encounters with dolphins, sharks, sea lions, walruses and rays. 💦

Your visit includes a special splash of education, with shows and attractions that dive deep into the sea creatures’ lives so you can learn more about the threats they face in the wild.

We told you finding things to do in the Netherlands is easy for keen wildlife-watchers — now you can add dolphins to the list!

💰 Price: €24.50 per person

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM daily, April to October (then times vary)

📍 Location: Strandboulevard 22, 3841 WB Harderwijk

12. Feeling civilised? Enjoy wine among the vines

Almost everything mentioned so far keeps the whole family in mind when considering things to do in the Veluwe. But sometimes it’s nice to plan activities that DON’T involve children (we get it).

Domein Hof te Dieren is one vineyard that offers a perfect opportunity for adults to enjoy a peaceful, sophisticated afternoon tasting wine and eating delicious food. Sounds heavenly!

You can book a tour around the impressive grounds with the vineyard’s owners who will tell you all about the grapes you’re tasting and how to sip them *properly*. 🍷

The guided tour lasts around two hours and includes tasty treats to soak up the wine along the way, so it’s more than a vine — sorry, fine — deal!

Tip: Domein Hof te Dieren sells specialty Dierens Drupje or Dutch Grappa, distilled from organic white or blue grapes. Careful, it tickles the tonsils with no less than 40% alcohol!

💰 Price: €14.95 per person for the guided tour

⏰ Opening hours: Saturday 12 to 5 PM, Sunday 1 to 5 PM, April to November

📍 Location: Arnhemsestraatweg 16, 6953 AX Dieren

13. Take a trip down memory train 🚂

It’s not just those quaint Hanseatic towns holding onto the Veluwe area’s traditional roots; there’s even transport that has been running for over a century!

Hopping on the Veluwsche Stoomtrein is like entering a different era; it’s a special chance to travel between Apeldoorn and Dieren and discover more about the historic Koningslign in the station museum.

Glide past the forests and meadows of the Veluwe with the traditional steam whistle ringing in your ears, and even enjoy pancakes at the same time (other food options are available, of course). 🤩

💰 Price: €17.50 return for adults, €8.50 return for children aged 4 to 11 (online prices)

⏰ Opening hours: Timetable varies

📍 Location: Dorpstraat 140, 7361 AZ Beekbergen

14. Enjoy family fun at Julianatoren

Nestled near Apeldoorn, the theme park Julianatoren offers fairytale fun, combining fantasy with modern attractions.

From exciting rides to live shows with the friendly characters of Jul and Julia Mouse themselves, Julianatoren captures the spirit of childhood to create charming memories.

Julianatoren doesn’t just cater to the childlike wonder of your youngest but also guarantees daredevil thrills like the new spin-tastic Texas Twister ride.

TIP: During the summer, the park sometimes stays open slightly later until 8 PM, so why not plan a trip on one of these dates to extend the fun?

💰 Price: €29.50 per person (€19.50 if you book in advance!)

⏰ Opening hours: April to October 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM

📍 Location: Amersfoortseweg 35, 7313 AC Apeldoorn

15. Monkey around at Apenheul

If you’ve ticked off Landal Rabbit Hill and couldn’t get enough of the fluffy bunnies surrounding you, head to Apenheul in Apeldoorn — it’s monkey utopia.

It’s not just something to do in the Veluwe; it’s a special one. Apenheul is the only zoo in the world where you can see all kinds of monkeys hanging freely all around the park and among the visitors (maybe on their shoulders). 🐒

A friendly face at Apenheul, and one of many hangin’ around 🐵 Image: Dreamstime

These climbing creatures are all friendly and harmless company, while the bigger orangutans and gorillas have their own space on natural islands.

Apenheul is extra unique as it doubles up as a research centre specialising in primates, so you can learn all about the wonderful animals as you walk alongside them.

💰 Price: Depending on the date, adults €20 to €26.50 and kids 3-12 €17.50 to €24 (online)

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: J.C. Wilslaan 21, 7313 HK Apeldoorn, Netherlands

16. Learn about the old and new at the Open Air Museum

Sometimes, you’re wandering around an old, dusty museum, and it starts to feel a little… claustrophobic.

The Netherlands Open Air Museum in Arnhem is the perfect remedy because, well, the clue’s in the name! Most of the exhibition is outdoors, showcasing historical Dutch architecture and craftsmanship.

Stunning, pristine, quirky, fun, quaint, and oh-so-Dutch. Image: Depositphotos

With over 40 hectares of park to explore, this is a great way to become truly immersed in all aspects of Dutch lifestyle in the Veluwe.

Feeling hands-on? You can help the Open Air Museum’s hay-making process by collecting and building hay riders. There’s even a job in it for the deftest farm hands!

💰 Price: Adults aged over 13 €21, children aged 4-12 €18, free for Museumkaart holders

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 5 PM daily

📍 Location: Hoeferlaan 4, 6816 SG Arnhem

17. Take on the treetops, then take in the view

Inspired by the monkeys at Apenheul? Head to Klimbos Apeldoorn in Ermelo and swing from the treetops yourself.

Klimbos has climbing routes for all ages, sizes, and abilities, as well as an obstacle courses in the midst of the Veluwe forest.

This way, you have an even better perspective than those tall Dutchies have every day! Image: Depositphotos

You can choose your own climbing route and decide how high you dare to go.

There’s even a zip line for a faster route through the leaves and a bungee if you fancy the plunge. After all that activity, there’s a nice lakeside cafe to refresh yourself. 😅

💰 Price: Regular pass €25.50, Junior pass €19.50

⏰ Opening hours: 10 AM to 6:30 PM daily except Tuesday, and from 12:30 PM Thursdays

📍 Location: Climbing Forest Veluwe, JC Wilslaan 21, 7313 HK Apeldoorn

18. Say hello to furry friends at Burgers’ Zoo

The Netherlands has lots of zoos and animal parks to offer, but Burgers’ Zoo is up there with one of the most beautiful.

From mangrove forest exploration to spotting a variety of species in their respective natural habitats, you’re transported somewhere that’s definitely not Dutch. 🌍

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’d travelled outside of the Netherlands with landscapes like this! Image: Dreamstime

Burgers’ Zoo is a special place to go in the Veluwe because it prioritises keeping the animals out of cages and free to explore more natural environments in an ethical way.

Worried that all that walking around breathtaking sights might make you (or the kids) hungry? Burgers’ Zoo has five different restaurants around the site.

💰 Price: Adults €27, kids aged 4 to 9 €24.50 (online)

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Antoon van Hooffplein 1, 6816 SH Arnhem

19. Swim and spa at Bosbad Putten

Looking for an aquatic adventure that doesn’t depend on the weather? Bosbad Putten’s swimming oasis offers indoor and outdoor water fun.

There’s a subtropical swimming pool, including an extra-long, extra-wild water course which comes complete a light show, would you believe it. 😎

If you’re looking for things to do in the Veluwe that entertain the whole family, Bosbad Putten is the place. There are even recreational or lane swimming options, where adults can avoid the kids making a splash (AKA having the time of their lives).

Sounds perfect for summer? Correct, but that’s no reason to avoid Bosbad in the winter — you might even get a chance to skate on the 900-metre surrounding moat.

💰 Price: Varies, adult day pass €12.60, child aged 2 to 17 day pass €10.50

⏰ Opening hours: 9 AM to 5 PM daily and 6 to 10 PM Mon-Fri

📍 Location: Zuiderveldweg 6, 3881 LJ Putten

Guaranteed a breath of fresh air and a burst of culture all in one, you better start ticking off some of these amazing things to do in the Veluwe.

We recommend you go back for more (then more again) to soak it all up.

