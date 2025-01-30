Internet speed in the Netherlands: What you need to know

Perhaps you’re moving to the Netherlands and want to know at what speeds you can expect to whiz through your newsfeed every morning, or maybe your current Dutch internet speed is less than ideal and you’re wondering how to improve it.

In any case, you’ve come to the right place.

From how internet speeds in the Netherlands compare to those in other countries, to how to test and improve your Dutch internet speed, we’re sharing all the info you need to optimise your experience of the Dutch web. 💁

Internet in the Netherlands: the basics

We could be modest, but why would we when the OECD once crowned the Netherlands as “one of the historic leaders in terms of broadband penetration.”

The Dutch took digitalisation seriously in the early 2000s and their ambitions have only increased in the past couple of years.

In 2023 alone, 98.3% of Dutch households were covered by a Very High-Capacity Network (VHCN) — in contrast to the European average stood of 78.8%, reports the European Commission.

The most common ways to hook up to the internet in the Netherlands are via broadband connections such as DSL, cable, or fibre-optic. Your maximum internet speed will depend on which of these connections are available at your address. 🔌

Don’t fret though! As of 2025, the Dutch have access to an average network bandwidth of at least 200 Mbit/s (megabits per second).

In other words, chances are that you’ll have a (slightly) above-average internet speed almost no matter where you settle in the Netherlands.

Dutch internet speeds are increasing

“Above-average internet speed.” It’s like music to our digital nomad ears! 👩‍💻 But do you know what’s even better?

The Dutch government undertook a plan to connect all households in the Netherlands with broadband networks of at least 100 Mbps by 2023 — adding that a vast majority should be running on one full Gbit/s (gigabit per second).

With some top providers hitting speeds of 4-8 Gbit/s, we daresay they’ve succeeded! 😉

Meanwhile, the Connectivity Action Plan aims for the Netherlands to provide “high-quality connectivity that can serve a wide range of demands and is available at competitive prices anytime and everywhere.”

The Dutch government might want “competitive prices” but, nevertheless, internet-only subscriptions in the Netherlands are still some of the most expensive in Europe. 💸 🫠

The maximum internet speed depends on your address in the Netherlands

So far, we’ve mostly talked about Dutch internet speeds in general. But what about your internet speed?

As we’ve said above, the first thing to know is that the maximum internet speed depends on the connection available at your residential address. You can easily check what your options are online by searching “internet postcode check.”

Secondly, you should keep in mind that “maximum” internet speed does not necessarily equal actual internet speed. The difference between the two depends on which connection you opt for:

DSL is available to almost all Dutch households but is less stable than other internet options. The speed mainly depends on how far away you are from the local IXP (internet exchange point).

Cable is the preferred way to connect to the internet in the Netherlands and provides stable (and affordable!) internet. There is usually no more than a 10% difference between the maximum and actual internet speed with cable.

Fibre optics is becoming increasingly available to Dutch households and provides stellar download and upload speeds. Plus, you’re guaranteed to always receive the maximum internet speed. However, it’s also the most expensive option.

Did you know? When it first came on the market, fibre optics was much faster than cable. However, new developments have made cable download speeds in the Netherlands just as fast as fibre optics.

These are the fastest Dutch internet providers

When it comes to super-speedy and ultra-reliable internet, these are the best providers on the Dutch market. 👇

With upload and download speeds that hit a blazing 8 Gbit/s, Odido is one of the fastest providers in the Netherlands. In addition to their stable network and widespread coverage, Odido offers excellent bundles — combining your internet subscription with a mobile data plan or TV package. Sign up with Odido

Delta’s fibre-optic connections also reach a nippy 8 Gbit/s — and their cable internet doesn’t do too shabby either, at 1 Gbit/s. Even better? With a network geared for speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s, your Delta subscription is likely to get even faster in the future. Sign up with Delta

Offering upload and download speeds of up to 4 Gbit/s, KPN is a solid contender for one of the Netherlands’ fastest internet providers. The real cherry on the cake, however, is KPN’s fibre optic network — combining reliability with widespread access. Sign up with KPN

How to check your internet speed in the Netherlands

If you want to test your maximum internet speed, you can do a speed test online. Using the same test, you can also check out how much your wifi speed differs from the maximum. 👀

To check your internet speed, just hook up your computer or laptop to your modem via a cable. The test will quickly show you the download and upload speed that you’re currently working with.

If you’re more interested in your wifi speed then make sure you’re standing about two metres away from the modem.

Let op: Make sure that you aren’t using a VPN when doing the test.

Tips for improving your internet speed in the Netherlands

Not happy with the test results? Here are some tips for improving your Dutch internet. 👇

If you have cable internet then:

Use high-quality internet cables that are suitable for Gigabit networks. CAT5e cables are a good bet!

If you have a laptop that’s still running strong but has more than five years of use on its back, then buy an up-to-date network card.

If you’re using wifi then:

Make sure the modem is placed effectively, without too many obstructions blocking its signals. That means it should be visible, high, and free — oh and not too far away.

It sounds basic but restart your device. Sometimes the fault lies with your smartphone or laptop rather than the internet!

Restart your modem. Usually, it takes 10 minutes for a modem to fully reboot and your internet should be up to speed after about an hour.

Use a wifi amplifier.

Whether you want the speed of a fibre optic connection or prefer the budget-conscious options afforded by DSL, internet in the Netherlands is guaranteed to be fast enough to keep up. 💪

Got any tips that we didn’t touch on? Tell us in the comments!

