We lost our hearts (and souls) to this Amsterdam escape room  

Looking to experience Amsterdam in a new and exciting way? The unsolved disappearance of a visionary woman will lead you deep inside the ancient mystery of this wondrous Amsterdam escape room. ✨

On a cloudy Monday afternoon, two of our DutchReview writers (or, may we say, heroes) followed a call for help from our friends at Logic Locks.

The deserted study chamber of explorer Elizabeth Lionheart is rumoured to hold the secret behind her mysterious disappearance — and we set out to find it.

Little did we know that this escape room experience would, figuratively and (almost) literally, steal our hearts away! ❤️‍🔥 We laughed (a lot), despaired (temporarily), and had an absolutely unforgettable time.

Behind rows of dusty leather-bound books, strange objects from places far away, and the glassy eyes of long-dead animals, we’ve eventually discovered the Secrets of Eliza’s Heart — and you can too!

Our DutchReview Team in Eliza’s study chamber. Image: LogicLocks/Supplied

The protagonist: Elizabeth Lionheart

But first, who is this mysterious Elizabeth Lionheart?

Whilst other women were constrained to the rigid gender roles of the early twentieth century, Eliza was clearly ahead of her time. Bravely, she set out to travel the world by herself and sought to discover the most hidden and unexplored places she could find.

Reputed for her beauty and forward-thinking sense of fashion, Eliza made it onto the pages of various fashion magazines — and, it is rumoured, into the minds of many, many men.

Then, all of a sudden, she vanished without a trace in 1922. Well, almost without a trace…

The mystery: what happened to Eliza?

This is where you’re desperately needed, dear adventurer! Three questions will lead you to unravel the mystery of Eliza’s disappearance:

What was Eliza’s last destination?

Where has she gone?

And…what happened to her heart?

Can you spot the heart? Image: DutchReview

The crime scene: Eliza’s study chamber

The answers to these questions are hidden somewhere within her office, which has been left untouched for almost 100 years.

At first glance, you’re greeted by the charm of a 1920s study: a noble mahogany desk, stuffed animals decorating the walls as trophies, a plush armchair, and a cosy hearth that has long gone out.

But beware! Don’t make the mistake and fall victim to distractions. Look at everything once, twice, or even three times — from all possible angles.

Has the fireplace really ceased to light up the room? Have the books stopped to tell you their stories? Are the paintings on the walls showing you more than their intricate brush strokes?

Nothing is quite what it seems. 🙉🙈🙊

What did Eliza leave behind in her study chamber? Image: DutchReview

The enemy: dark forces at play

So you’re ready to take on the challenge. You’ve straightened your explorer’s hat, cracked your knuckles, and focussed your mind. But wait!

There’s one crucial thing you have to know. You’ve got no more than 63 minutes to solve the mystery. Why? Because Eliza’s study chamber seems to drive all those who enter it slowly into the arms of insanity.

Rumour has it that Eliza has brought back ancient knowledge of dark magic spells from her travels to the depths of the Amazonian rainforest.

How far did she go to protect her most guarded secret? Well, let’s just go with what Logic Locks tells us, you have to “unravel the mystery…until it unravels you.”

Is your game host a friend or foe? Image: DutchReview

Secrets of Eliza’s heart: what you need to know

Drawing from our experience and learning from our mistakes, we’ve collected all you need to know before you discover the Secrets of Eliza’s Heart.

📌 Location: Ferdinand Huyckstraat 28, 1061 HW Amsterdam

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Players: You can play with 2 to 7 people. Ideally, you’ll be more than 3!

⏳ Duration: Plan about 90 minutes for the whole experience. But you’ll have no more than 63 minutes to get to the bottom of Eliza’s Secret.

🏋️‍♂️ Difficulty: This isn’t the easiest escape room, but you’ll get some help from your host if you get stuck! The more people you bring, the easier it’ll get.

👻 Spookiness: There are some suspenseful moments during the game, but you won’t ever drift into the realm of horror. Are you looking for something a bit more spooky? Try out Logic Lock’s renowned (and feared) Amsterdam Catacombs.

Fun fact: the DutchReview Team actually didn’t manage to solve the Secret of Eliza’s Heart! We had to escape the study chamber before the 63 minutes elapsed and we would forever lose our minds.

Any good tips for escape room beginners? Share them in the comments below!