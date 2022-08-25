Over half of international students struggle with Dutch university life

While the Netherlands is often considered a great place to be a university student, a recent survey says otherwise.

A joint study by the Interstedelijk Studenten Overleg (ISO), Erasmus Student Network (ESN), and the National Student Union (LSVb) found that 59% of university students in the Netherlands experience mental health problems.

According to AD, less than three in 10 students are completely satisfied with student life.

Feeling the pressure

International students often feel depressed due to performance pressure, being far from home, and missing social contact. Not to mention a grim housing situation and perpetually bad weather in the country.

On top of that, 35.4% of students also face financial problems while living in the Netherlands.

Many international students indicated that the cost of public transport was too high while access to healthcare can be difficult.

The coronavirus crisis also played a role in the survey results. The survey collected data in February and March when the government gradually phased out coronavirus measures.

A worrying development

According to the survey, more than half of students have mental health problems, whilst a quarter of respondents don’t feel at home here.

“This does cause us great concern. Our research is not representative, but it sends out a signal because the group of students who experience these problems is still very large,” ISO chairman Terri van der Velden tells the NOS.

Van der Velden suggests limiting and controlling the flow of international students. “Then you can better guide and inform them [about university life in the Netherlands].”

Looking ahead

The student organisations recommend investments in accessible preventive mental healthcare, through student psychologists, the municipality, the GGZ (Dutch Mental Help Services), and other platforms.

They also suggest creating specific housing policies for incoming international students, while providing better access to practical information about living, studying, and working in the Netherlands.

Overall, it seems like the Dutch educational system has its work cut out — but at least someone has ideas to improve it.

Are you surprised by these findings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!