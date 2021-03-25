It’s cherry blossom season in the Netherlands (but not for long!)

Surprisingly, it’s not all about the tulips here in the Netherlands. We also have other beautiful things to see in the spring: gorgeous cherry blossom trees!

Cherry blossom season in the Netherlands starts from late March until the end of April. Don’t wait around too long to take those pics though, because once the trees bloom the flowers only stick around for a few weeks!

These springtime beauties can be spotted around the country, so we’ve made a list of the best places in the Netherlands to see the blossoms. Ready for the ‘gram and so pretty you won’t even need a filter. 📸

READ NEXT | Where to see tulips in the Netherlands: visiting the best flower fields in Holland

Where to see cherry blossom trees in the Netherlands

Ready to see these stunning blossoming trees? Here’s where you can find them.

Cherry blossom trees in Amsterdam

With over 400 Japanese cherry trees ready to bloom in Amsterdamse Bos, it’s something you don’t want to miss. These cherry trees were donated by the Japanese Women’s Club in Amsterdam back in the year 2000. Every single one of these trees was given Dutch names: half of them male, and the other half female.

2021 UPDATE: It’s here! Amsterdamse Bos rangers say that the first trees bloomed around March 22. Make sure to follow the coronavirus restrictions for the park including: Keep a distance of 1.5 meters and avoid crowds.

During busy times, a maximum of 150 people are allowed in the park at the same time.

It is not possible to have a picnic.

Limit your stay in the park.

There is one entrance and one exit. Follow the walking route.

Come with a maximum of two people or your household.

Don’t want to trek all the way to the Amsterdam Bos? If you want to check out the cherry blossoms without straying too far from the city centre we suggest you go to Westerpark. There are a few trees there where you can get some stunning pics of these blushing beauties.

Where to see cherry trees in The Hague

If you’re hanging in The Hague, you don’t have to look far to find some blossoming trees. A walk along the Bankastraat, Prins Hendrikplein, or the tower at the Peace Palace will give you plenty of variety. They may not all be cherry trees, but they are all breathtaking beautiful blossoms. There’s also an annual cherry blossom picnic on the Sweelinckplein!

Rotterdam’s own cherry blossoms

If Rotterdam is more your scene, check out the Statensingel in Rotterdam-Blijdorp or the park next to the Euromast for your cherry blossom fix.

Blossoms around Utrecht

What would be the heart of the Netherlands without some stunning blossom trees? In the city centre, head to the Valkstraat park to see Utrecht through rose-coloured glasses.

But if you’re keen to head out of the centre, great news. The River Area of the Netherlands includes a number of routes from prime blossom spotting. In Betuwe you can walk or cycle the famous Appeldijk and Lingedijk routes to soak up the beauty of the fruit blossoms.

Other blossom orchards of the Netherlands

If you live near Limburg it’s worth popping over to the village of Eijsden. The town boasts a number of orchards where you can view the blossoms, especially around the Eijsden Castle.

Fancy a road trip? If you want to take your time and make a day of it there is a 51km cycle route with a wealth of fruit blossoms in Zuid-Beverland in Zeeland.

🚨 Coronavirus cases are on the rise. Remember to stay safe, keep your distance, and wear a mask if you are in a crowded area.

Have you got any good pics of the blossoms yet? Let us know in the comments!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in March 2019, and was fully updated in March 2021 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image: Kazuend/Unsplash