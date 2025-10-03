💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!
CulturePhoto ReportLeiden

Enjoy this photo report of beautiful Leiden in the rain

Leiden makes the rain look good ✨

Freya Sawbridge
Freya Sawbridge
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Leiden is a picturesque town centrally located between Amsterdam and The Hague, and happens to look gorgeous in the rain. Given that our DutchReview office is located here, it’s no surprise we think the city is glorious.

Some cities need sun for their beauty to truly shine but not our lovely Leiden! It is stunning in all seasons wet winter, windy Autumn, cloudy spring and yes, the cold summer!

We teamed up with the talented @carjstudio, who clearly has a knack for city photography as well. Enjoy the following photos of Leiden in the rain!

The Leiden harbour

Leiden harbour
Leiden harbour. Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied
Leiden harbour. Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Views across Leiden harbour with the Molen De Valk in the background

Leiden in the rain
Molen de Valk, Leiden. Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

The city centre City Hall, Haarlemmerstraat and Leiden’s old trade office

City hall leiden
Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied
Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied
Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Shooting across the pretty canals

Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied
Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied
Leiden city photo
Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

We hope you enjoyed these stunning photos! (And that they make you appreciate the rainy weather a bit more).

Have you been to Leiden? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below!
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2019, and was fully updated in January 2024 for your reading pleasure.

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:@carjstudio_/Supplied
Previous article
The pros and cons of moving to the Netherlands (from someone who’s done it)
Freya Sawbridge
Freya Sawbridge
Freya was born in Edinburgh but raised in New Zealand (cue every person she meets saying “oh I have always wanted to go there but it’s so far away!”). A restless and curious nature has led her to move countries 5 times in the last 3 years in attempt to find a place she can call home. She contacted DutchReview on a whim and arrived in the Netherlands in summer 2019 to start her internship.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

The pros and cons of moving to the Netherlands (from someone who’s done it)

Before you move to this gorgeous country, it's always worth knowing what the pros and cons of living in the...
Emma Brown -
Culture

Leidens Ontzet: a day of freedom, fun, and boozing!

Every year, there’s one day that all Leiden residents look forward to, Leidens Ontzet (Relief of Leiden). On October 3rd,...
Jordy Steijn -
Culture

History of Amsterdam’s Red Light District: the intriguing past unveiled

Amsterdam’s Red Light District is one of the most famous neighbourhoods in the world — but there’s even more to...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

What do you think?

4 COMMENTS

  2. This September we decided to save some money by using Leiden rather than Amsterdam as our home base for a NL holiday. Leiden is convenient, delightful, and full of friendly people

  3. My mother and her family are from Leiden and have been settled there since at least the early 1800s. I did not grow up in the Netherlands unfortunately but speak the language reasonably, have a Dutch passport and have been there dozens of times. Leiden is my favourite place in the world because of my family connection. One place I really like is the Hogewoerd and the canal behind it has restored images on the walls of large bottles. My uncle is responsible for that! I wonder if anyone has seen them?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Culture

The pros and cons of moving to the Netherlands (from someone who’s done it)

Before you move to this gorgeous country, it's always worth knowing what the pros and cons of living in the...
Emma Brown -

Latest posts

The pros and cons of moving to the Netherlands (from someone who’s done it)

Emma Brown - 38
Before you move to this gorgeous country, it's always worth knowing what the pros and cons of living in the Netherlands are. This way,...

Sorry guys, it’s about to get very wet and windy across the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
"Autumn is really here now, isn't it?" We've been saying it all week, but this weekend is going to remind us what autumn in...

Three very important differences between Britain and the Netherlands

Samantha Tinsdeall - 9
Royal families, English language and football fanatics — Brits and Dutchies have lots in common. But as for cultural differences? Yeah, there's a fair...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar