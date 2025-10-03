Leiden is a picturesque town centrally located between Amsterdam and The Hague, and happens to look gorgeous in the rain. Given that our DutchReview office is located here, it’s no surprise we think the city is glorious.
Some cities need sun for their beauty to truly shine but not our lovely Leiden! It is stunning in all seasons — wet winter, windy Autumn, cloudy spring and yes, the cold summer!
We teamed up with the talented @carjstudio, who clearly has a knack for city photography as well. Enjoy the following photos of Leiden in the rain!
The Leiden harbour
Views across Leiden harbour with the Molen De Valk in the background
The city centre — City Hall, Haarlemmerstraat and Leiden’s old trade office
Shooting across the pretty canals
We hope you enjoyed these stunning photos! (And that they make you appreciate the rainy weather a bit more).
Have you been to Leiden? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below!
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2019, and was fully updated in January 2024 for your reading pleasure.
Beautiful photos. Thank you.
This September we decided to save some money by using Leiden rather than Amsterdam as our home base for a NL holiday. Leiden is convenient, delightful, and full of friendly people
My mother and her family are from Leiden and have been settled there since at least the early 1800s. I did not grow up in the Netherlands unfortunately but speak the language reasonably, have a Dutch passport and have been there dozens of times. Leiden is my favourite place in the world because of my family connection. One place I really like is the Hogewoerd and the canal behind it has restored images on the walls of large bottles. My uncle is responsible for that! I wonder if anyone has seen them?
So beautiful. I never tire of the charm of my ancestral country. I’ll never get enough of it.