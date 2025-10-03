- Advertisement -

Leiden is a picturesque town centrally located between Amsterdam and The Hague, and happens to look gorgeous in the rain. Given that our DutchReview office is located here, it’s no surprise we think the city is glorious.

Some cities need sun for their beauty to truly shine but not our lovely Leiden! It is stunning in all seasons — wet winter, windy Autumn, cloudy spring and yes, the cold summer!

We teamed up with the talented @carjstudio, who clearly has a knack for city photography as well. Enjoy the following photos of Leiden in the rain!

The Leiden harbour

Leiden harbour. Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Leiden harbour. Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Views across Leiden harbour with the Molen De Valk in the background

Molen de Valk, Leiden. Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

The city centre — City Hall, Haarlemmerstraat and Leiden’s old trade office

Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Shooting across the pretty canals

Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

Image: @carjstudio_/Supplied

We hope you enjoyed these stunning photos! (And that they make you appreciate the rainy weather a bit more).

Have you been to Leiden? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2019, and was fully updated in January 2024 for your reading pleasure.

