Time to go out! 5 free things to do in Scheveningen

Scheveningen is the coastal district of the Hague and an all-time favourite with Dutchies and tourists alike.

In the dead of winter, you’ll see people solemnly walking their dogs along the water, and in the summer, you’ll hear enough German to believe you’ve crossed borders in your sleep.

This sandy part of town has something to offer for everyone — including those strapped for cash (ahem, us). So, let’s have a look at our favourite things to do for free in Scheveningen. 👇

1. Take a walk along the beach

We are kicking off our list of free things to do in Scheveningen with a classic: taking a long walk along the beach!

All you need is yourself and a good pair of shoes — and, in the summertime, you can even ditch the shoes. You can go with a group of friends or simply enjoy the coast on your own! 🙌

photo-people-walking-along-the-water-in-scheveningen
Scheveningen is also the best place to ‘uitwaaien.’ Image: Depositphotos

In the cold winter months, it feels natural to stay indoors where it’s warmer, but winter is no excuse to skip nature! It’s fun and relaxing any time of the year, especially by the sea.

You can either take a relaxing walk or challenge yourself with a little something such as visiting the dunes. There are plenty of things to do if you put your time and mind into it. And to keep it free, don’t forget to pack a thermos of coffee and sandwiches to gobble up during your stay — you can even make a picnic out of it. 🧺

Is the sun shining and all is nice and warm? Then you know what to do. 🏊

Do you have a dog? Take your beloved pet with you to enjoy the outdoors as well. Make this a perfect day for both (or three or more) of you.

READ MORE | Uitwaaien: the Dutch invention you never knew you needed, until now

If you’re a serious walker, you might want to check out the City Pier walk 2022, which will take place at the Scheveningen pier on September 25, 2022! Each year, thousands of people, old and young, participate in the march by either running, walking, or simply just strutting their stuff!

2. Go bird watching

Here is something that doesn’t easily come to mind: bird watching. Despite the general idea, bird watching is neither old-fashioned nor boring! It’s not only a relaxing activity but also something you can do anytime and anywhere. All you need is your enthusiasm and interest (Okay, and maybe binoculars).

photo of a woman looking through her binoculars at the beach
Oh, all the birds you’ll see! 🦅 Image: Freepik

If you like the idea, grab your bird food and come to Scheveningen because there is no better time to watch the birds than wintertime. In colder months, seabirds hibernate right off the coast and the beaches being calmer makes it safer for birds to chirp around freely.

Some of the birds you can come across are songbirds and birds of prey, to name a few. Plus, how can you forget about the seagulls? They are usually less popular with Scheveningen because, as we all know, they can get quite noisy, but for nature photos they are great! They sit still for a long time and are easy to approach (again, some bird food would do the trick). 

If you want to spot more birds, you can also look for the tranquillity of the dunes. A good chance to improve your photography as well!

In short, come over and give it a try. Who knows, maybe this will become your lifelong hobby.

3. Take photos

Speaking of bird watching, how can we miss out on photography? You don’t need a fancy camera to join in the fun even your phone will do.

Also, forget about whether you are serious about it or not. It’s about enjoying yourself. With calm beaches, rolling waves and a beautiful view any time of the day, nothing is easier than getting some inspiration.

If you have been following us for some time, then you must know that we love our photo reports! And, it’s no surprise that Scheveningen is one of our staple locations to post. We call it our favourite beach town for a reason!

4. Have a picnic

A thermos of coffee or maybe even some gluhwein, some cheese (or a lot of cheese), sandwiches and music to set the atmosphere is all you need for your little picnic by the sea. If you want to be on the safer side, it might be a good idea to add a few extras like hand warmers, warm rugs, or lightweight fleece throws.

Winter picnic check-list: 

  • Radio
  • Extra blankets
  • Thermos full of hot drinks
  • Extra pair of socks in case your shoes decide to betray you
  • Every help you can get, including hand warmers, hats, gloves
  • Food (duh!)
  • An adventurous attitude
  • Lip balm (it’s dry out there)

5. Run for fun!

Our last item on our “free things to do in Scheveningen” list is nothing but good old running! Breathe in the fresh air and kick some miles while you are at it.

photo of a dog running at scheveningen beach
Running at the beach isn’t limited to humans! Image: Pixabay

Running brings so many benefits: it improves your mood, stimulates your brain, and enhances your overall well-being! Combine that with the beautiful view of the Dutch coast and just imagine all the wonders it can do for you!

Whichever activity you choose, it’ll be the perfect way to end the summer season and get in the spirit of winter!

Which one of the “5 free things to do in Scheveningen” is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below!

Born and raised in Istanbul, Ceren moved when she decided to follow her own Dutchie. Being restless by nature, she is now busy with everything Dutch by majoring in Dutch Studies at Leiden University while living in Delft. Her hobbies are petting as many cats as possible.

