Dutch company must pay €120,000 after offering healthy lunch to employees (the horror!)

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
photo of person taking dish from healthy canteen display
Fresh salad buffet self-service food display human hand take plate

Offering a free nutritious lunch at work is a smart business decision, right? Wrong! In the Netherlands, lunches are taxed by the government — and, trust us, they will get mad. 🤔

At Koppert Cress, a Dutch horticultural company, owner Rob Baan wanted to encourage healthy eating habits and provides his employees with none other than fruits, veggies, soups and salads. Lekker (for some)! 🙈

Yet, his good intentions weren’t enough — and now he has been slapped with a €120,000 tax bill.

Hey Dutchies, what’s the problem?

Dutch companies are allowed to spend money on staff tax-free, like for a Christmas party. However, lunches aren’t included in this — healthy, or not. That means Rob has to pay back all the taxes for all of his 200 employees’ lunches. 🤦‍♀️

READ MORE | Healthy living environment for kids? Not in the Netherlands, says Unicef

“The government wants the Dutch to live a healthy life. That starts with nutrition. We eat far too little fruit and vegetables. We often don’t get more than 130 grams per day. That’s because we don’t have a good lunch culture. […] I changed that,” says Rob to RTL Nieuws.

A healthy lunch should not be taxed

A lunch costs about €800 for employees with a full-time contract. Calculate in the number of staff since 2016, and you get around €120,000 to pay in taxes, simply for a healthy appetite.

“I want that money back. I objected to it, it was rejected, and then I started the lawsuit. A ton is nothing compared to my total turnover, and litigating also costs money, but it’s about the principle. A healthy lunch should not be taxed, it is not a disguised wage.”

Um, yes! Rob Baan for Prime Minister! Healthy lunches for everyone! 🇳🇱

What do you think about the unhealthy situation at Koppert Cress? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article11 untranslatable Dutch words (yes, gezellig is there)
Next articleDutch Quirk #48: Say no to credit cards
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Patients in this Dutch hospital will now be treated by…Artificial Intelligence?

Dutch hospital, Amsterdam UMC, has become the first in the world to use Artificial Intelligence to help doctors make decisions...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #48: Say no to credit cards

Gaelle Salem - 0
As a newcomer in the Netherlands, it might come as a shock to discover that you can’t buy so much as a frikandelbroodje at...

11 untranslatable Dutch words (yes, gezellig is there)

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 10
Normally we would try and teach you some decent Dutch words (or maybe seven). However, some Dutch words are just not meant to be...

Patients in this Dutch hospital will now be treated by…Artificial Intelligence?

Gaelle Salem - 0
Dutch hospital, Amsterdam UMC, has become the first in the world to use Artificial Intelligence to help doctors make decisions in the Intensive Care...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X