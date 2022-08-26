Dutch company must pay €120,000 after offering healthy lunch to employees (the horror!)

Offering a free nutritious lunch at work is a smart business decision, right? Wrong! In the Netherlands, lunches are taxed by the government — and, trust us, they will get mad. 🤔

At Koppert Cress, a Dutch horticultural company, owner Rob Baan wanted to encourage healthy eating habits and provides his employees with none other than fruits, veggies, soups and salads. Lekker (for some)! 🙈

Yet, his good intentions weren’t enough — and now he has been slapped with a €120,000 tax bill.

Hey Dutchies, what’s the problem?

Dutch companies are allowed to spend money on staff tax-free, like for a Christmas party. However, lunches aren’t included in this — healthy, or not. That means Rob has to pay back all the taxes for all of his 200 employees’ lunches. 🤦‍♀️

“The government wants the Dutch to live a healthy life. That starts with nutrition. We eat far too little fruit and vegetables. We often don’t get more than 130 grams per day. That’s because we don’t have a good lunch culture. […] I changed that,” says Rob to RTL Nieuws.

A healthy lunch should not be taxed

A lunch costs about €800 for employees with a full-time contract. Calculate in the number of staff since 2016, and you get around €120,000 to pay in taxes, simply for a healthy appetite.

“I want that money back. I objected to it, it was rejected, and then I started the lawsuit. A ton is nothing compared to my total turnover, and litigating also costs money, but it’s about the principle. A healthy lunch should not be taxed, it is not a disguised wage.”

Um, yes! Rob Baan for Prime Minister! Healthy lunches for everyone! 🇳🇱

What do you think about the unhealthy situation at Koppert Cress? Tell us in the comments below! 👇