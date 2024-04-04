This southern Spanish city is a Dutch summer hotspot — but why?

With its rich history and vibrant culture, Southern Spain has long been a popular destination for Dutch travellers — but why? Well, it’s cheap, it’s got stunning beaches and, most importantly, it’s sunny.

Specifically, the capital of the Costa del Sol, Málaga, is one of the top destinations for Dutch travellers, both during winter and summer, as the AD reports.

What exactly is so special about Málaga that makes Dutchies want to go there year after year? Read on. 👇

Why Málaga?

Naturally, many Dutchies are always on the hunt to escape from the grey skies and drizzle.

So, whether it’s lounging on golden beaches along the Costa del Sol or strolling through picturesque villages, basking in the sun’s rays is a significant draw for many Nederlanders.

Málaga’s glorious architecture. Image: Depositphotos

Besides the sunshine, Málaga just has a certain vibe that pulls you in and makes you want more. The city has heaps of different attractions and cultural treasures, great food, cheap drinks, and friendly people.

Of course, the golden beaches are a nice change from cloudy ol’ Scheveningen, too. 😉

Travelling from the Netherlands to Málaga

Another huge reason Dutchies love Malaga is its easy accessibility from the Netherlands.

Getting to Málaga from the Netherlands is a breeze, with multiple direct flights leaving major Dutch airports like Amsterdam and Eindhoven every day. ✈️

Though Málaga alone offers plenty to do, there are also many hidden gems spread all over the Costa del Sol region that you don’t want to miss. That’s why we recommend hiring a car once you get to Spain.

(If you’re looking for a car hire at Málaga airport, you’ll be happy to hear that there are plenty of excellent options. And, pro tip: book your car in advance for the best deal.)

You can take your car to this stunning beach in Nerja, for example! Image: Depositphotos

Experiencing the best of southern Spain

Having a hired car opens up a world of possibilities for exploring the beautiful coast of southern Spain. From Málaga, for example, you can drive along the Costa del Sol, stopping at charming coastal towns like Mijas and Marbella.

If you want to venture inland instead, you could explore the breathtaking mountainous region of Ronda, known for its dramatic gorge and historic significance, or the famous Caminito del Rey.

Continue your journey to the Andalusian cities of Cádiz and Seville, where you can immerse yourself in the region’s vibrant atmosphere, flamenco music, unique architecture, and delicious cuisine. 🥘

Well, it looks like the Dutch are onto something with their love for the south of Spain. What do you think?

Have you ever been to Malaga? Share your thoughts in the comments!