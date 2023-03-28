17 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

Romantic weekends in Paris, celebrating Oktoberfest in Munich, or skiing in the French Alps: these 17 trains departing from Holland are guaranteed to bring you to dreamy destinations.

Sustainable, fast, AND comfortable, travelling with international trains from the Netherlands is an easy decision.

But are you still struggling to find your perfect destination? Strap in to find the ultimate getaway!

☀️ Direct international day trains from the Netherlands

One of the many beauties of the European continent is its extraordinary train network. It’s never been so easy to hop on a train and ride straight into an international adventure. 🚂

So, all aboard — and strap in for the best direct international connections from the Netherlands!

1. London, England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Believe it or not, the Channel Tunnel that connects France to England is only 50 kilometres long! Image: Freepik

Ready to swap haring and stamppot for fish and chips? Or do you just want to enjoy an ice-cold beer at an authentic English pub? Well, London’s the place to be then — innit? 😉

Geen problem (no problem), says Eurostar. In as little as 3 hours and 56 minutes, their high-speed train will bring you all the way across the North Sea and deliver you to London’s St. Pancras Station.

The direct train from Amsterdam to London, which also stops in Rotterdam, runs five times a day, and gives travellers a great variety of choices!

💸 Cost: Starting from €44

⏰ Duration: From 3 hours 56 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Rotterdam Centraal

2. Antwerp, Belgium 🇧🇪

Antwerp’s impressive ‘Cathedral of Our Lady’ is a UNESCO world heritage site! Image: Rolf Kranz/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0

Ah Belgium, the beloved (or is it?) little brother of the Netherlands. It’s no surprise that Antwerp made our list of international trains from the Netherlands. 🇧🇪

Just a short 1 hour 15 minutes Thalys train journey away from Amsterdam, Antwerp is a great destination for a weekend away or a day trip. But pro tip: The journey’s cheaper (and only 30 minutes longer) if you opt for the Brussels InterCity.

What is there to do in Antwerp, you ask? Well, plenty! Antwerp is a river city with extraordinary architecture, an international culinary scene, hipster delights, and yet a charming historic centre. Museums, concerts, parks, shops — you name it, Antwerp’s got it!

💸 Cost: Starting from €15.50

⏰ Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Centraal, Breda

3. Brussels, Belgium 🇧🇪

Brussels’ glorious Royal Palace is just one example of the city’s stunning architecture. Image: Depositphotos

Fries, mussels, beer, and chocolate? SIGN US UP, because we can’t get enough of these Belgian delicacies. The best place to find them? In the Belgian capital, of course. 🧇🍟🍺

Brussels is a multicultural city with so much more than just great grub. It’s also got glorious architecture and a fascinating history — a city that truly has something to offer to everyone.

Curious to go see it for yourself? The IC Brussels will sweep you from Amsterdam to Brussels’ Manneken Pis in less than three hours.

💸 Cost: Starting from €19

⏰ Duration: 2 hours 44 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Centraal, Breda

4. Paris, France 🇫🇷

Ready to climb up the 1,665 steps to reach the top of the Eiffel Tower? 🏃 Image: Depositphotos

Eating the freshest of French pastries, taking long walks down the Seine, hanging with Mona Lisa, and having a cheeky kiss with a sexy Parisian (or your significant other) in front of the Eiffel Tower: Ooh la la!

The answer is, ‘oui’, you can get to Paris from Amsterdam by train — and in as little as 3 hours and 20 minutes! 🇫🇷

Thalys’s fast train scoops you up from Amsterdam’s Central Station and delivers you in Paris faster than you can say ‘croissant’. You even have multiple departures each day to choose from!

💸 Cost: Starting from €35

⏰ Duration (from Amsterdam): 3 hours 33 minutes

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Centraal

5. Düsseldorf, Germany 🇩🇪

A taste of the Netherlands in Germany: Düsseldorf’s marina hosts houseboats just like Amsterdam does! Image: Frank Vincentz/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

A short 2 hours and 12 minutes away from Amsterdam lies Düsseldorf — the fashion capital of Germany. It’s a super popular place for a short getaway among Nederlanders, and its easy accessibility by train is just one of the many reasons why.

Need travel inspo? Say no more. Climb the Rhine Tower to enjoy breathtaking panoramas of the city, enjoy a German beer in the world’s longest bar street, go on a romantic walk along the Rhine promenade, and window shop in the lavish Konigsallee.

Oh, and while you’re in Germany, don’t forget to stop by a bakery to have some real bread (because the Netherlands doesn’t have any). 😉

💸 Cost: Starting from €20

⏰ Duration: 2 hours 12 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, Arnhem Centraal

6. Cologne, Germany 🇩🇪

The Rhine flows all the way from Switzerland, through Germany, before flowing into the North Sea in Rotterdam. Image: Depositphotos

Köln (Cologne) is one of those super underrated cities that should definitely be on your travel radar for this year!

From the magnificent Kölner Dom to the delicious chocolate museum, you are guaranteed to have a splendid time.

NS’s international Intercity will swoop you out of Amsterdam and bring you straight to Cologne in just over three hours.

💸 Cost: Starting from €20

⏰ Duration: 3 hours 17 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, Arnhem Centraal

7. Disneyland Paris, France 🇫🇷

Sure, Europe has many castles — but none of them is quite as cute (and pink) as Disney’s! 🏰 Image: Depositphotos

Looking to escape reality for a wee while? Get those mouse ears on, because just a stone’s throw away from France’s capital lies Disney’s only European location: Disneyland Paris. Wat leuk!

Whether you’re a thrill-seeking adrenaline junkie, or simply trying to relive your dearest childhood memories — Disney’s magical vibe will make your dreams come true. 🪄

Jump aboard the Thalys in Amsterdam and bibbidi-bobbidi-boo: within 3 and a half hours, you’ll be standing eye to eye with Mickey and his friends. 🐭

💸 Cost: Starting from €35

⏰ Duration: 3 hours 33 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Centraal

8. Berlin, Germany 🇩🇪

In Berlin, history and modernity exist side by side. Image: Depositphotos

Do you want to shamelessly let out your inner hipster for a weekend? Or maybe learn about the World War II? Berlin is the place for you. The German capital is a perfect getaway by train from the Netherlands.

With exceptional landmarks, a vibrant cultural scene, and some of the world’s best Döner Kebab, Berlin never ceases to amaze us.

Thanks to the InterCity between Amsterdam and Berlin, you can easily make your Berlin-dreams come true! The best part? The train’s five daily departures between 7 AM and 3 PM let you be heel flexible in your travels.

💸 Cost: Starting at €40

⏰ Duration: 6 hours 25 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Hilversum, Amersfoort Centraal, Apeldoorn, Deventer, Almelo, Hengelo 🛌 International sleeper trains from Amsterdam and beyond Fancy going to sleep in the Netherlands and waking up in another country? Geen problem! The Netherlands has multiple overnight trains that can take you to different destinations around Europe — all while dreaming the sweetest dreams. 😴 9. Basel, Switzerland 🇨🇭 SO. DREAMY. 😍 Image: Depositphotos This Swiss city on the Rhine river has plenty of reasons (and rich people 😉) to fall in love with — why not go see for yourself? It’s only a night’s train away! READ MORE | Why is there a first and second class on trains in the Netherlands? Although it’s a small city, Basel won’t let you run out of things to do that easily. As the cultural capital of Switzerland, the city hosts countless museums and art galleries that will have any art lover swooning. Prefer to explore nature? Just take a dip in the Rhine (if you dare), or ride a bike over to Germany or France. 🚵‍♀️ 💸 Cost: Starting at €50 for a seat, €80 for a sleeping cot

⏰ Duration: 9 hours 52 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, Arnhem Centraal 10. Munich, Germany 🇩🇪 Heading to Munich? Don’t forget to pack those Lederhosen! 👖Image: Depositphotos Oktoberfest vibes year-round? Heck yeah, we’re here for it. Munich is arguably one of the most beautiful cities in Germany — so it would be wrong not to include it on a list of the best places to get to by international train from the Netherlands. If nibbling on a warm pretzel and sipping fresh German beer sounds like the perfect weekend for you, then what are you waiting for? 🥨 Nightjet’s sleeper train will take you from Amsterdam to Munich within 12 hours — and offer you a journey that’s much more manageable than driving on the Autobahn! 💸 Cost: Starting from €30 for a seat, €80 for a sleeping cot

⏰ Duration: 11 hours 40 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, ‘s-Hertogenbosch 11. Innsbruck, Austria 🇦🇹 MOUNTAINS! 🤩 Image: Depositphotos If you miss the stop at Munich Central Station, worry not! The same train ends up in sensational Innsbruck. Quirky, colourful houses? Innsbruck’s get ‘em. A stunning old town? All yours to explore. But the best part? MOUNTAINS! READ MORE | Why is the Netherlands so flat? The complete explanation Tucked in the incredible landscape of the Austrian Alps, this small town will definitely leave you wanting more. 🏔️ 💸 Cost: Starting at €30 for a seat, €80 for a sleeping cot

⏰ Duration: 13 hours 45 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, ‘s-Hertogenbosch 12. Zurich, Switzerland 🇨🇭 Every year, Zürich finds itself in the top 3 of the most liveable cities in the world. Image: Depositphotos Move a little further into Switzerland, and you’ll find captivating Zurich, the biggest city of the country (but not its capital, nuh-uh!). 🇨🇭 Once you’ve arrived, swap out Dutch cheese for Swiss cheese and explore the colourful old town. Sounds good? Natuurlijk it does — and luckily, Nightjet’s sleeper train from Amsterdam can effortlessly get you there. Step on in Amsterdam at 8.28 PM, fall asleep to the rhythmic chugging of the train, and open your eyes in Zurich at 8.05 AM — fully rested and ready bright and early to seize the day. 💸 Cost: Starting at €40 for a seat, €80 for a sleeping cot

⏰ Duration: 11 hours 37 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, Arnhem Centraal 13. Vienna, Austria 🇦🇹 Even the trams in Vienna look picturesque! 🚋 Image: Depositphotos Visiting Vienna is dangerous — chances are REALLY high you’ll find yourself wanting to move there. After all, it’s been crowned the world’s most livable city MANY years in a row. 🇦🇹 But tourists enjoy Vienna just as much as locals do. After all, who wouldn’t love to enjoy a lekker Wiener Schnitzel surrounded by inspiring street art and lavish architecture? Good news: getting from Amsterdam to Austria’s capital is easy as pie (or should we say apfelstrudel?). With Nightjet’s sleeper, you’ll have crossed the 1,200-kilometre distance in just under 14 hours. 💸 Cost: Starting from €70 for a seat, €117 for a sleeping cot

⏰ Duration: 13 hours 45 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Utrecht Centraal, ‘s-Hertogenbosch

🌦️ Seasonal international trains from the Netherlands

Train carriers just know how to cater to their clientèle, which is why Thalys introduced two special seasonal train lines for the summer and winter respectively. How leuk!

While ThalysSun will take you to the south of France, ThalysSnow heads for the French Alps at a top speed of 300 kilometres an hour! 🚝

14. South of France 🇫🇷

So you’re telling us we can get here by TRAIN?! 😍 Image: Depositphotos

If you’re anything like us, then the Netherlands has you dreaming of the Mediterranean sunshine. Lucky for all of us sun-chasers, Thalys is making these dreams MUCH more attainable. Oh mon dieu! ☀️

Forget traffic jams, high petrol prices and stressful pee-breaks, and think tanned Frenchmen, fresh seafood, and a blue, blue sea! With Thalys’ seasonal ThalysSun line, travelling to the South of France is easy as ever.

This international train from the Netherlands rides to four French Mediterranean destinations in just eight hours: Valence, Avignon, Aix-en-Provence, and Marseille.

💸 Cost: Starting from €49

⏰ Duration: 13 hours 45 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Centraal

15. French Alps 🇫🇷

Whether you’re a skier or a hiker, the French Alps will happily accommodate you! ⛷️ Image: Depositphotos

Ah, the marvellous French Alps, what a sight for sore eyes! If you are (like the Dutchies), a fan of zooming down the slopes, and singing your heart out at après-ski parties, then jump aboard.

Every Saturday between December 24 and March 25, ThalysSnow’s international train from the Netherlands can take you to some of the most marvellous ski resorts of the French Alps.

Stops along the way include Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers, Aime-La-Plagne, Landry and Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

💸 Cost: Starting from €65

⏰ Duration: 8 hours 50 minutes (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Centraal

🚝 More international trains from the Netherlands

So far, all the trains included in this article have been direct trains from the Netherlands to various European countries.

Of course, if you don’t mind some stops and transfers along the way, you can explore many other exciting destinations. The possibilities are (almost) endless!

16. Rome, Italy 🇮🇹

It doesn’t get more historic than this! 🏛️ Image: Depositphotos

Travelling to Italy by train? Certo (of course), it’s possible — all roads lead to Rome, after all!

Throw back one too many Aperols, and indulge in delicious Italian feasts (pizza and tiramisu, anyone?) while losing yourself in the history of one of the oldest cities of Europe. Or, if you’re up for it, get yourself a charming Italian lover to show you around on his Vespa. 😉

With as little as two transfers, you can get from Amsterdam Central to the Italian capital (without having to face crazy Italian drivers along the way) — and enjoy all that la Bella Italia has to offer.

💸 Cost: Depends on the trip and amount of transfers — starting from around €110

⏰ Duration: Around 21 hours (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal

🚏 Common transfer locations: Basel, Zürich, Milan

17. Luxembourg, Luxembourg 🇱🇺

Luxembourg’s unique city centre is divided into two levels: The ‘new town’ above, and the ‘old town’ below! Image: Depositphotos

With the proximity of Luxembourg, it’s surprising that there is no direct international train from the Netherlands to this marvellous little country.

Nonetheless, Luxembourg is just a 6-hour journey away, if you don’t mind a quick transfer (or two, depending on what trip you book) along the way. And let us tell you: Lëtzebuerg is so worth it!

From swimming in lakes, to exploring the modern capital, or charming medieval towns, the country’s small size makes it easy to explore its entirety within just a few days. The best part? Public transport is entirely free, so getting around will never be an issue.

💸 Cost: Depends on the trip and amount of transfers — starting from around €35

⏰ Duration: Around 6 hours (from Amsterdam)

🚅 Get on at: Amsterdam Centraal, Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Centraal

🚏 Common transfer locations: Brussels, Alron

🍿 Coming soon: more international trains and sleepers from the Netherlands

International train travel is becoming increasingly popular among passengers in the Netherlands. Naturally, train companies are responding by working on even more direct lines. Hoera!

Here are a few of the confirmed plans! 👇

Prague, Czech Republic 🇨🇿

Compared to Amsterdam, Prague is a really cheap city — especially when it comes to food and drinks. 🍻 Image: Depositphotos

The sleeper train between Amsterdam and Prague has been long anticipated, and is finally set to launch in 2024.

The company behind it, European Sleeper, will offer comfortable brand-new trains to take you to the lovely capital of the Czech Republic.

Warsaw, Poland 🇵🇱

Who else can’t wait to visit Poland’s colourful capital? Image: Depositphotos

What lies right behind Czechia? Beautiful Poland, of course! How great would it be if the European Sleeper to Prague continued to Warsaw?! 🤩

Did you just say “super great”? Then you’re in luck! Because those are the exact plans of the company.

Although a launch date for this route is not yet known, the intention is that the night train to Prague will also get a number of carriages that go all the way to the Polish capital. 🇵🇱

Barcelona, Spain 🇪🇸

Park Guëll is one of Barcelona’s most famous tourist attractions — and we can see why! Image: Depositphotos

If sunshine is calling, any Nederlander will answer. Well, good news for the Dutch: EuropeanSleeper doesn’t just have its eye on Prague and Warsaw, but also on Barcelona!

Taking passengers from several stations in the Netherlands to Spain’s picturesque heart, the sleeper is expected to get here by December 10, 2023. 💃

⚖️ Pros and cons of travelling with international trains from the Netherlands

Whether travelling by international train is the right thing for you is up to you to decide. Nonetheless, we’ve compiled some pros and cons to help you make up your mind.

Pros It’s super eco-friendly!

It’s a lot faster than travelling by bus.

During your journey, you can easily work or relax.

You can avoid traffic jams.

It’s a great option for people who are afraid of flying. Cons It can be pricey.

Most of the time, it’s slower than flying.

Trains can be crowded and noisy. (Noise-cancelling headphones can help!)

You might be less flexible once you arrive at your destination (but the same goes for flying).

Trains can be unreliable.

🎟️ How to buy tickets for international trains from the Netherlands

Most tickets for international trains from the Netherlands can conveniently be ordered on NS international’s website, or at a physical NS counter at a train station.

However, if you want to save some bucks, it may be worth checking the websites of the respective train carriers first (for example Thalys, Eurostar, and Nightjet). They sometimes have better offers or special deals.

👌 Tips for international train journeys from the Netherlands

While international trains from the Netherlands are A-MAZING in themselves, here are some tips to follow that will make your trip even more pleasant.

If you’re trying to secure cheap tickets (because why wouldn’t you?), book early. If you book far enough in advance, tickets can be up to €100 to €200 cheaper.

Always book your journey from your actual station of departure, instead of using your own OV-chipcard for the Dutch part of the trip. This is cheaper and saves you the hassle of having to check in twice.

If you’re looking to go away for a long weekend, it’s cheaper to go from Saturday to Monday than from Friday to Sunday.

When travelling on an international train from the Netherlands, remember to bring your ID or passport, and residence permit (if you have one). Even if you don’t go through a security check, your documents could be checked at customs.

Don’t forget to take out some cash before leaving the Netherlands. While the Netherlands likes to do everything by bankpas, other countries might not.

If tickets for your desired destinations are not available yet, make sure to set yourself a reminder in your calendar. Remember: The early bird catches the worm.

Now, what are you waiting for? Time to book that train journey to the destination of your dreams!

Hopefully, these international trains from the Netherlands will make travelling as easy-breezy as the Dutch coast.

Do you prefer to travel internationally by train, car, or plane? Tell us in the comments below!

🙋‍♀️ FAQs: International trains and sleepers from the Netherlands