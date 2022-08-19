Scotland just made period products free, now can the Netherlands follow?

NewsHealthInternational
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-free-period-products
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/49456675/stock-photo-woman-hygiene-protection-close-up.html

Scotland has recently proven that fighting menstrual poverty does not have to be hard. But we can’t help but wonder: will the Netherlands ever wake up and make period products free too?

At pharmacies and local community centres all over Scotland, pads, tampons, and menstrual cups are now available gratis, for whoever needs them.

This breakthrough makes Scotland the first country in the world to offer period products to everyone, writes RTL Nieuws.

Fighting period poverty, one app at a time

We’ve all heard the saying that modern problems require modern solutions. But what about old problems? Well, Scotland has chosen a new, technical route to solve the problem of period poverty: an app, of course!

The app is as simple as it is genius: it shows where you can pick up your free period stash. This makes menstrual products easily accessible to everyone, no matter where you live.

READ MORE | Dutch women fight for their right to free birth control

You’d think one of the many hip, young, Dutch entrepreneurs would’ve come up with this already, but alas — we’ll probably have to wait a bit longer over here.

The world is moving, will the Netherlands wake up?

The Scottish law ensuring free period products for all was (unanimously) approved all the way back in 2020 (we know, feels like a lifetime ago).

That means the Netherlands better wake up and create a Period Product Act ourselves soon if we want to avoid being menstrual-freedom-latecomers — and, you know, offer dignity to all women?

READ MORE | Why are tampons and pads not free in Netherlands?

After all, Dutch women and girls are not so well off that they wouldn’t benefit from free period products. In 2019, the “Blood-serious” study by Plan International showed that as many as 10% of females in the Netherlands struggle to afford pads and tampons once a month.

Although the train to become the first country in the world to offer free period products has left the station, there might still be hope for the Netherlands.

Not all is perfect in Scotland

Scotland has made the misstep of appointing a man (oh God) as the country’s first-ever period-dignity officer. The decision has created a massive backlash in Scotland, with some calling it “institutionalised mansplaining.”

Perhaps the Netherlands could/should become the first country in the world to offer free period products for all, AND have a female period-dignity officer? We can only dream.

What do you think: should the Netherlands make period products free for all? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleAfrikaans and Dutch: the differences and similarities
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

World’s first ever ‘bike laundrette’ opens in Amsterdam

Put away the bucket and hose, Amsterdam now has its very own bicycle laundrette — taking the prize for the...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Afrikaans and Dutch: the differences and similarities

Shaakira Vania - 4
Afrikaans and Dutch — what is the connection? Are these two languages as similar as they're rumoured to be? When my cousins were younger, they...

Wildlife in the Netherlands: a Dutch safari

Lachlan Campbell - 4
Ever thought about taking yourself on a Dutch safari? No? Neither have we. But, if you were so inclined and wanted to embark on...

See the magical summer flower gardens and the Dutch dunes in a unique way

Juni Moltubak - 0
Flowers are a must-see for any tourist (and local) in the Netherlands, but did you know you don't have to wait for spring to...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X