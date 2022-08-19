Scotland just made period products free, now can the Netherlands follow?

Scotland has recently proven that fighting menstrual poverty does not have to be hard. But we can’t help but wonder: will the Netherlands ever wake up and make period products free too?

At pharmacies and local community centres all over Scotland, pads, tampons, and menstrual cups are now available gratis, for whoever needs them.

This breakthrough makes Scotland the first country in the world to offer period products to everyone, writes RTL Nieuws.

Fighting period poverty, one app at a time

We’ve all heard the saying that modern problems require modern solutions. But what about old problems? Well, Scotland has chosen a new, technical route to solve the problem of period poverty: an app, of course!

The app is as simple as it is genius: it shows where you can pick up your free period stash. This makes menstrual products easily accessible to everyone, no matter where you live.

You’d think one of the many hip, young, Dutch entrepreneurs would’ve come up with this already, but alas — we’ll probably have to wait a bit longer over here.

The world is moving, will the Netherlands wake up?

The Scottish law ensuring free period products for all was (unanimously) approved all the way back in 2020 (we know, feels like a lifetime ago).

That means the Netherlands better wake up and create a Period Product Act ourselves soon if we want to avoid being menstrual-freedom-latecomers — and, you know, offer dignity to all women?

After all, Dutch women and girls are not so well off that they wouldn’t benefit from free period products. In 2019, the “Blood-serious” study by Plan International showed that as many as 10% of females in the Netherlands struggle to afford pads and tampons once a month.

Although the train to become the first country in the world to offer free period products has left the station, there might still be hope for the Netherlands.

Not all is perfect in Scotland

Scotland has made the misstep of appointing a man (oh God) as the country’s first-ever period-dignity officer. The decision has created a massive backlash in Scotland, with some calling it “institutionalised mansplaining.”

Jason, Scotland’s 1st period dignity officer (he’s bloke in the blood red polo shirt) mansplaining menstruation to a couple of woman. Wonder if he’s ever experienced the horror of a blood stained dress in public, or the gut-wrenching fear of a missed period? No, didn’t think so. pic.twitter.com/HX7aZ4DBoZ — Susan Dalgety (@DalgetySusan) August 15, 2022

Perhaps the Netherlands could/should become the first country in the world to offer free period products for all, AND have a female period-dignity officer? We can only dream.

What do you think: should the Netherlands make period products free for all? Tell us in the comments below!