Hiking around the Zaanstreek: 9 perfect walks in the ultimate Dutch region

Sure, the classics like Amsterdam, The Hague and Utrecht are nice (and well worth a visit!), but why not go beyond tourist attractions and check out the Zaan region?

The Zaanstreek, just north of Amsterdam, is made up of Zaandam and its surrounding villages — each with its own distinct character and charm.

This place is about as Dutch as it gets, with its industrial and cultural history still echoing through its streets today.

Easily connected by train stations, the Zaan region is a breeze to explore. Whether you prefer hopping on a bike, taking a scenic drive, or strolling along on your feet, this picturesque area offers a perfect mix of nature, history, and modern convenience.

Let’s check out nine glorious walks around the Zaan region. 👣

For the best insider tips on what to do, see, or eat, you can check out Zaans.nl. Their website has the best information on how to get a taste of the Zaan region — all in English. ☀️

1. Feel the city vibes (and do some shopping) in Zaandam Centre

These colours will instantly put you in a good mood — even on a gloomy day! Image: DutchReview

Want some action? Then why not walk through the centre of Zaandam? This area used to be bustling with lumber mills and shipyards along the Zaan River. Later on, it became famous for its food industry, especially Verkade’s cacao and chocolate. 🍫

In the past decade, Zaandam’s centre has undergone quite a makeover. The buildings have a playful modern twist but still echo the traditional style of the area. You’ll still find some iconic green wooden houses among the new shops.

The centre is a fun mix of old and new, with cosy cafes and cute shops selling Zaan-themed goodies everywhere you look. This blend of history and modern vibes makes a walk through Zaandam’s centre a fun experience for the whole family.

📍 Starting point: Zaandam Centraal Station

🗺️ No specific route, just explore!

2. Walk in the footsteps of Monet and Tsar Peter the Great

Pssttt… there’s a whole house INSIDE this building! Image: DutchReview

In the city centre and fancy a walk through history? This is your best bet. Russian Tsar Peter the Great and French painter Claude Monet both spent significant time in Zaandam, the main city of the Zaan region — and their legacy lives on to this day.

On this walk, you’ll stroll alongside centuries-old homes and alleys, seeing the inspiration behind Monet’s 25 famous Zaan paintings. If you want to learn more about the art he produced in the area, I highly recommend you check out the Monet Atelier. 🎨

Want to travel even further back in time? You can walk in Tsar Peter the Great’s footsteps (literally!) by entering the small wooden house he used to lodge in in 1697. It’s a true sight to behold!

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Distance: 5 kilometres

📍 Starting point: Zaandam Centraal Station

🗺️ Get the route here.

3. Dive into culture at the HEMbrug terrain

We recommend Café BIND for your mid-day pick-me-up! Image: DutchReview

The Hembrug terrain is a unique cultural hotspot that combines history, creativity, and nature. It was home to the Dutch ammunition and weapons factory for over a hundred years, where weapons and ammunition were secretly produced, tested, and stored.

Today, you can explore its industrial heritage through restored buildings and learn about the roles each played during its time as a weapons factory. QR codes on various buildings allow visitors to scan and discover more about the terrain’s history.

With art studios, galleries, and local food spots, Hembrugterrein offers a vibrant experience, blending the old and new for anyone interested in history, culture, or a relaxing day out.

📍 Starting point: Hembrug Museum

🗺️ No specific route, just explore!

4. Spot some wildlife in Het Twiske

Just wow! Image: Dreamstime

Het Twiske is a huge recreational area covering roughly 650 hectares of land and water. The best part about this walk is the wildlife — so we recommended you bring along some binoculars on your trek!

You may spot typical woodland birds such as jays, sparrowhawks, spotted woodpeckers, and even some Scottish Highland cows. 🐮

A walk through Het Twiske is the ideal way to reconnect with nature. Strolling through woods and waterfront fields is guaranteed to leave you feeling recharged and refreshed, surrounded by the tranquillity and beauty of the natural surroundings.

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Distance: 3.5 kilometres

📍 Starting point: Recreatieschap Twiske-Waterland

🗺️ Get the route here.

5. Explore the quaint neighbourhoods of Gortershoek and Domineestuin

Sweet treat, anyone? Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

Not that interested in Zaandam’s shipbuilding history? A neighbourhood walk it is. And these aren’t just any ol’ neighbourhoods; they’re referred to as the “pearl of the Zaan region”.

Gortershoek and Demoineestuin are two old, picturesque neighbourhoods boasting beautiful traditional Dutch homes, lush parks and oozing with history. It’s a great spot to stroll around, grab a drink and take the odd photo for the ‘gram.

Curious to learn more? The local Het Honig Breethuis museum lets you step into the gorgeous estate of a prosperous paper manufacturer’s family and imagine what their life used to be like in 1830.

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Distance: 3.5 kilometres

📍 Starting point: Zaansche Schans car park

🗺️ Get the route here.

Need help finding your way around? Want a souvenir? Or chat with a friendly local? We recommend heading to the Zaanstore. Located in the city centre, the store sells the cutest Zaan-themed items, while also being a tourist information centre.

6. Get quintessential Dutch windmill views at the Zaanse Schans

Peak Dutchness. Image: Depositphotos

If you’ve ever seen a photo of traditional Dutch windmills, chances are high that it was taken at the Zaanse Schans. As one of the Netherlands’ most popular tourist attractions, this place perfectly encapsulates everything Dutch.

It was originally opened in 1972 to preserve the green wooden buildings. Today, it’s home to 13 stunning green windmills — half of which are still fully operable and function as museums for tourists.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to Zaanse Schans: visiting the windmills of Holland

This area has likely been inhabited since the 13th century, so on this walk, you’ll not only come across these famous mills but also stroll along historic houses, quaint streets, and lush fields.

📍 Starting point: Zaansche Schans car park

🗺️ No specific route, just explore!

7. Follow the Zaan banks to understand the city’s industrial heritage

This is where our rice comes from! Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

Yes, the Zaan region was essential for the Dutch shipbuilding industry. But there’s a lot more to its industrial history — and this walk lets you explore it all.

As you follow the banks of Zaandam, you will come across old factories, the villas of manufacturers, and worker’s houses. You can easily imagine what life used to be like here, especially because some of the factories have been redeveloped and continue to produce goods today.

Of course, this walk also features many stunning waterside views along the Zaan, so get your cameras ready. 📸

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Distance: 5 kilometres

📍 Starting point: Beatrix Bridge Zaandam

🗺️ Get the route here.

8. Stroll the 750-year-old town of Krommenie

This place has plenty of traditional Dutch homes. Image: Zaans.nl/Supplied

Krommenie is an old town in the Zaanstreek that used to be known for its sailcloth industry, and today, is a great place to walk in the Zaan region.

Many of the village’s old homes have stood the test of time and are now national heritage sites, sporting the gorgeous and quintessentially Dutch wooden facades.

Fancy a quick break on your walk? Head to the Agathepark! Not only does it offer lush greenery but also free-roaming chickens. 🐓

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Distance: 5 kilometres

📍 Starting point: Krommenie-Assendelft train station

🗺️ Get the route here.

9. See it all in and around Wormer’s meadow area

The perfect place for some deep breaths. Image: Dreamstime

If you’re unsure what type of walk you’re after (or you’re just in the mood for some variety), a walk around Wormer is just right for you.

This walk will take you past panoramic views and heritage sites until you finally arrive at the glorious Zaan River.

You’ll start in the Wormer and Jisperveld, consisting of hundreds of narrow islands surrounded by ditches and canals. As you make your way through the town, you’ll pass through typical Dutch residential neighbourhoods until finally, you reach the river.

This area is a perfect mix of nature, historic sites, and modern architecture — ideal for anyone who’s craving some variety.

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Distance: 7.5 kilometres

📍 Starting point: Visitor centre De Poelboederij

🗺️ Get the route here.

Ready to get your walking boots on? Whatever hike you may choose to go on, I can guarantee that the Zaan region has something for everyone.

So, take your time, stroll along, check out the local cafés and, most importantly, enjoy! We’ll see you there. 😉

Have you ever been to the Zaanstreek? Share your tips in the comments!