If you stayed up late last night, you might have been one of the lucky ones to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights right here in the Netherlands.

Yup, as RTL reports, the aurora borealis once again made a stunning appearance over large parts of the Netherlands last night — and they were visible to the naked eye. 🤩

A fascinating show

Usually, you’d have to travel far north to places like Norway or Iceland to witness the Northern Lights. But last night, the magic happened right here in the Netherlands!

Take a look at these gorgeous captures:

Fel Noorderlicht vanavond! De zon liet zichzelf weer van zijn beste kant zien met een sterke CME impact op de aarde. Deze impact bracht ons een show van dansende pilaren boven een deken van grondmist op de heide. Wat een avond! pic.twitter.com/RBpY4RcM8K — Rick B (@Anatidaephbia) September 13, 2024

#Noorderlicht (23:06u) boven de Hoog-Soerense Heide met grondmist en het geluid van burlende herten op de achtergrond #Veluwe pic.twitter.com/B64kW4TrkV — Johan Ypma (@YpmaJohan) September 12, 2024

How do the Northern Lights work?

The Northern Lights are a rare and spectacular natural phenomenon.

They occur when electrically charged particles from the sun, known as solar wind, interact with the Earth’s magnetic field.

If you missed the show this time, don’t worry! While the Northern Lights are tricky to predict, there’s always hope for another surprise show.

Did you see the Northern Lights last night? Or maybe you’ve seen them before? Let us know in the comments!